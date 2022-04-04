Louis van Gaal: Manchester United sent ‘strength and courage’ to former manager after revealing cancer battle

Tea The football world has come together to offer strength and support to former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal, who has revealed that he is battling cancer.

The current head coach of the Netherlands, 70, announced on the Dutch TV program Humberto on Sunday evening that he is receiving treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Van Gaal said he did not make his players aware of his situation.

“I guess you don’t tell the people you work with because it can affect their choices, their decisiveness, so I thought they shouldn’t know,” he said. “You don’t die of prostate cancer, at least not in 90 percent of cases.

“It’s usually other underlying diseases that kill you. But my form was quite aggressive, irradiated 25 times. Then you have a…