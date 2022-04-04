Louis van Gaal: Netherlands boss reveals he has prostate cancer football news

Netherlands head coach and former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

The 70-year-old entered a television show in the Netherlands called humberto while promoting a new documentary about his life on Sunday evening.

Van Gaal said of his players: “They don’t know. They see a blush on my cheeks and think, ‘What a healthy[person]he is’. Certainly not.”

He continued: “I am battling many ailments including my wife. So it is a part of life.

“(I) have become rich as a human probably because of all those experiences. I thought that should be the case in the film as well.”

Van Gaal took over as boss of the Netherlands for the third time in August 2021, before…