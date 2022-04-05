Louis van Gaal receives support from football world after prostate cancer diagnosis

Louis Van Gaal’s former players and employers rallied against the Holland national team manager, who revealed he was battling prostate cancer.

Holland captain Virgil van Dijk said he hopes his country can make it a “never-forgettable World Cup” for van Gaal, who revealed his diagnosis during a Dutch television documentary on Sunday.

Van Dijk said: “I … was in shock last night when I heard his interview. He’s coming out with his film next week, so I was just wondering how he’d promote it a little bit and go about his life.” Would talk and then obviously, it was a big blow.

Holland captain Virgil van Dijk (pictured) has offered his support to van Gaal (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I messaged him after the interview. It definitely says a lot about him. I told him too, he might…