Louis Van Gaal, The Man Who Defined Byrne, Is Fighting Prostate Cancer

Louis Van Gaal won the German championship with Bayern Munich in 2010, laying the foundation for the club's dominance in the coming decade.

It was one of the Netherlands’ best moments against Germany’s friendly in Amsterdam last Tuesday (1-1). After the game, Dutch coach Louis van Gaal and German forward Thomas Müller were seen having a long post-match conversation. The two are close because the Dutch coach was the man who started Muller’s career at Bayern Munich in 2009/10.

Müller has since gone on to score 226 goals and score 240 assists in 619 games for Bayern Munich and 43 goals in 112 German national team games. Not bad for a player who is without a van…