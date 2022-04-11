Louisa Wall claims PM ‘didn’t want me’

photo/file

Louisa Wall, who recently resigned as Labor MP, claims Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern did not want her.

“The prime minister told me I would never be in his cabinet,” Wall told TVNZ’s Q+A program on Sunday.

“I think the messages were, maybe not so subtle, that it wasn’t that she didn’t want me in her cabinet. She was pretty clear she didn’t want me in her caucus.”

In response, the Prime Minister’s Office said it had nothing more to add in a comment than when Wall first announced his resignation.

At the time, Ardern said he “absolutely” believed Wall had received a “fair deal” from the Labor Party.

“She has been a member of our Labor Whonau for 14 years and is supported by our team and will continue to…