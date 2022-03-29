Louisa Wall ‘remarkably effective’ MP, ‘a great loss to Labour’

Politicians across the House are paying tribute to Louisa Wall, who announced on Tuesday that she was resigning from her position as Labor MP after 14 years.

Labor MP Louisa Wall. (Source: 1news)

Green Party co-leader James Shaw said Wall would go down in history as a “quite effective Member of Parliament”.

“She never served as a minister, but she has been an incredibly effective legislator,” Shaw said.

He remembers calling his mother Cynthia and Susan after Wall’s law changed for equality of marriage. passed in parliament,

Shaw said it was thanks to the work of Wall and Green MP Kevin Hague that people like his mother could feel they were.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wall had an “extraordinary career”.

“Louisa has been a part of many historical moments…