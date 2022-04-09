Louisa Wall reveals depth of division with Labor leadership

Rebel Labor MP Louisa Wall has revealed the depth of her differences with the prime minister and her party’s leadership.

Outgoing Labor MP Louisa Wall. (Source: Q&A)

In a TV-exclusive interview on Q+A with Jack Tem, Wall said she was told directly by Jacinda Ardern that she would “never” become a minister under his leadership, and often felt unwanted in the party as a whole.

“I think the messages were, maybe not so subtle, that it wasn’t that she didn’t want me in her cabinet. She was pretty clear she didn’t want me in her caucuses,” Wall said.

Despite being part of progressive legislative victories like marriage equality and protection against revenge porn, Wall has always been a part of the Ardern-led…