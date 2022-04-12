Louise Minchin opens up about husband’s devastating cancer battle at Tipping Point

Ex-BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin revealed her husband’s cancer battle during his appearance on the celebrity edition of Tipping Point as he tried to win money for the charity that supported him. ex i’m a celebrity… get me out of here! The contestant said that her partner, David, was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 28.

ITV’s Tipping Point: Appearing on Lucky Stars, which aired Sunday, April 10, she played to try and secure money to support Move, an organization that helps people coping with cancer . She joined Michelle Ackerley and Josh Widdicombe on the game show and became the second television presenter to be kicked out of the game.

But Lewis made it to the second round of the game and went face-to-face with passion to reach the final round. However, he…