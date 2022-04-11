Louise Minchin Reveals Her Husband David’s Devastating Cancer Battle at Tipping Point

Louise Minchin joins Michelle Ackerley and Josh Widdicombe on the celeb edition of Tipping Point and talks candidly about her husband David’s cancer battle

Lewis wanted to win cash to support Move, an organization that helps people coping with cancer.

She’s Joined Celebs Michelle Ackerley And Josh Vidicombe…