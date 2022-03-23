Louisiana digging out after tornadoes plow through homes

ARABI, La. (AP) — Louisiana National Guardsmen and other responders went door-to-door in areas around New Orleans on Wednesday as the area was ravaged by an overnight tornado in which Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and Called destruction “catastrophic.”

Other tornadoes generated by the same system caused so much damage in Texas that the governor declared disaster in 16 counties. Buildings were torn down in Alabama, where torrential rain has been recorded.

Two people were killed and several others injured as the storm progressed across the south,…