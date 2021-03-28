Louisiana Tech falls in NIT semi-final

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)

FRISCO, Tx (Louisiana Tech Athletics) – Head coach Eric Konkol known as a timeout simply 92 seconds into the NIT semifinal matchup along with his staff shortly down 8-0.

Sadly, Louisiana Tech was by no means in a position to overcome the gradual begin as they fell to hot-shooting Mississippi State by a remaining rating of 84-62 on Saturday afternoon contained in the Comerica Heart.

Not a lot went LA Tech’s (23-8) means. Offensively, they shot simply 37.7 % from the sphere and managed to hit solely seven three-pointers out of 26 makes an attempt.

However, it was on the defensive finish that was very uncharacteristic. A few of that was on Tech. Fairly a bit was resulting from MSU (18-14) being extraordinarily environment friendly, going 55.8 % from the sphere and making a uncommon 10 triples.

“We performed an excellent staff at present in Mississippi State and that staff performed extraordinarily properly,” mentioned Konkol. “They began out making threes, they usually made some troublesome photographs. We had been enjoying from behind from the very starting.

“I assumed our staff exerted plenty of effort to attempt to get again in it. We simply had a really troublesome time stopping them. On the opposite finish, we didn’t shoot the ball properly after we had alternatives.”

D.J. Stewart, Jr. got here firing out of the video games early for MSU, hitting his first 5 photographs (4 of which had been triples) to offer the guests an early 17-5 benefit.

LA Tech’s deficit hung across the 9-12 vary for the rest of the primary half. Cobe Williams sank his second three of the afternoon to make it a 29-38 ball sport with 1:19 remaining within the stanza. Nevertheless, MSU’s Derek Fountain buried the staff’s sixth three-pointer of the half to place Tech down, 29-41, on the break.

The protection for Tech stepped as much as begin the second half, permitting only one made area purpose via the primary media timeout. They had been solely in a position to make a small chip into the deficit although, down 34-43.

MSU received proper again into an offensive rhythm quickly thereafter, happening an 11-0 run because of back-to-back-to-back threes by Iverson Molinar to place Tech in an enormous gap, down 20.

The largest run of the evening for the Bulldogs from Ruston got here proper after, scoring seven straight factors within the span of 38 seconds – 4 from Kenneth Lofton, Jr. and a 3 from Kalob Ledoux – to path, 41-54, with nonetheless 12:37 to go.

Nevertheless, that was as shut as LA Tech would get. MSU, among the finest rebounding groups within the nation, began to implement its will on the glass, getting seven offensive boards the remainder of the way in which and turning these into 10 second-chance factors.

“This outcome is just not what we wished,” mentioned Lofton, Jr. “We didn’t play our greatest protection. We didn’t rebound the basketball properly.”

Lofton, Jr. led the staff in a number of classes, together with factors (20), rebounds (10), steals (4) and blocks (three). It was his eighth double-double of the season. Ledoux and Jacolby Pemberton had been the opposite two who had double-digit factors with 11 and 10 factors, respectively.

Molinar and Stewart, Jr. mixed for 48 factors and had been 9-of-13 from past the arc.

With the loss, LA Tech will face Colorado State within the comfort sport on Sunday. Tipoff is ready for two p.m. CT on ESPN.

“We had been trying ahead to enjoying within the championship,” mentioned Lofton, Jr. “Taking part in for third place, it’s one other alternative to play, attempt to end off the season with a win. Finish the season on a superb word.”