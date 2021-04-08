LATEST

Louisiana Wins Close 3-2 Contest Against Nicholls State

Avatar
By
Posted on
Louisiana Wins Close 3-2 Contest Against Nicholls State

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns extended their winning streak to six games behind quality pitching performances in a 3-2 midweek victory at home against the Nicholls State Colonels.

With the win, the Cajuns improved to 18-11 on the season.

Louisiana’s pitching staff did an excellent job of preventing big hits by Nicholls State. The Colonels’ hitters were held to 2-18 with runners on base and 0-14 with runners in scoring position. They out-hit the Cajuns 8-7, but stranded 13 runners in nine innings.

Nicholls State used nine pitchers, giving Louisiana’s hitters different looks throughout the game to keep them off-balance. The Cajuns flirted with a big inning multiple times but ultimately settled with the 3-2 win.

Senior Jack Burk got the start for the Cajuns and worked around early trouble. The Colonels loaded the bases with one out in the opening frame, but Burk managed to keep them scoreless with a pop up and groundout.

Burk gave up a lead-off solo home run in the second inning, but he finished his night by retiring six-straight batters. He pitched three innings, allowing two hits and one earned run while striking out three.

It did not take long for the Cajuns to answer Nicholls’ first lead of the contest. In the bottom half of the second, Bobby Lada and Brennan Breaux lead off the inning with consecutive singles, and a wild pitch allowed Lada to score to tie the game.

With two outs in the second inning, Brett Borgogno, who reached on a fielder’s choice, got caught in a rundown in between first and second base, but he stalled for long enough to allow Breaux to steal home from third base and give the Cajuns their first lead of the night at 2-1.

In the bottom of the third, the Cajuns added what eventually became the winning run of the game. With two outs in the inning, Tyler Robertson singled with a bunt, stole second base and scored on a fielding error to give the Cajuns a 3-1 lead. It was the last run Louisiana’s offense produced against the Nicholls pitching staff.

Freshman pitcher Chipper Menard took over in relief of Burk and stranded runners in scoring position in both of the fourth and fifth innings. In the sixth inning, the Colonels broke through with a run on Menard, but he stranded two more runners to keep the Cajuns in front with a 3-2 lead.

Menard earned his first victory of the season for the Cajuns, allowing only one run on four hits while striking out five without a walk in three innings of work.

Louisiana’s offense had an opportunity to answer the Colonels’ run in the sixth. They loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning with two outs, but a strikeout kept them from giving their bullpen some run support.

Carter Robinson came in for Menard in the seventh and worked two scoreless innings for the Cajuns. Hayden Durke pitched the ninth inning for Louisiana and earned his first save of the season with a scoreless frame of his own, securing the low-scoring 3-2 victory.

Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs said that he would never complain about a win, and he complimented the Nicholls State pitching staff and coaching.

“They’re very well coached,” Deggs said. “They know how to compete, and they ran some good arms on us tonight. A win’s a win.”

Up next, the Cajuns will look to continue their winning streak when they host Sun Belt Conference foe Arkansas State for a three-game weekend series at home starting on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Contents hide
1 The 14 Former Cajuns Who Played MLB
2 10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana

The 14 Former Cajuns Who Played MLB

10 Smallest Towns in Louisiana

.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
754
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
753
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
750
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
734
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
726
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
721
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
679
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
645
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
607
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
602
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top