Louisville Basketball vs. Michigan in March Madness

The Louisville women’s basketball team enters the 2022 NCAA Tournament Elite 8 against No. 3 seed Michigan in Wichita, Kansas on Monday.

The game is scheduled to air on ESPN starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The No. 1 seed Cardinals took the lead in the business on Saturday by defeating No. 4 seed Tennessee 76-64 in Sweet 16.

Louisville was led by Emily Angstler, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Hailey van Lith, who had 23 points and a career-high six assists. The Cards defeated Michigan 70-48 earlier this season. After trailing, starting at 7-2, L’s U went on to 23-2 and put that game out of reach.

Both teams have evolved since that December 2 outing, and with a trip to Minneapolis, Minnesota on the line, the stakes will be high in this late-night showdown.

