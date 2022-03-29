Louisville Women’s Basketball beat Michigan for last four place – ESPN 98.1 FM

The No. 1 seeded Louisville women’s basketball team defeated No. 3 Michigan to earn the last place in the Final Four. The Cardinals defeated the Wolverines 16-7 in the fourth quarter to win 62-50. This is Louisville’s fourth semifinal and their first since 2018. They will take on South Carolina in the next round of the tournament on Friday.

The 2022 Final Four is set.#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/BMsCyNeKGe — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) 29 March 2022

Leeds from Louisville in scoring

Louisville performance was directed by sophomore guard Hailey Van Leith, He dropped 22 points during 38 minutes of gameplay. His performance earned him the sport’s regional MVP honors. Overall Van Lieth has done well during this…