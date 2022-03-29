Louisville women’s basketball beats Michigan to secure last four berths

Wichita, Kan. – Next stop, Minneapolis.

After 116 days after beating Michigan in a 70-48 start in the regular season, the Louisville women’s basketball program had a very close fight in store for their NCAA Tournament rematch, but still managed to hold their own with a 62-50 victory on Monday night. Came out to punch the ticket. last four.

The top-seeded Cardinals (29-4, 16-2 ACC) made their fourth Last Four appearance in the program’s history, and their first since 2018. 1 overall South Carolina now awaits Louisville, with a tip-off from the goal center. Minneapolis, Minn. Scheduled for Friday, April 1 at 7:00 p.m. or 9:30 p.m., No. 1 Stanford and No. 2 UConn make up the other side of the Final Four.

With Louisville taking a two-point lead with less than three minutes to go, Olivia Cochran made two layoffs and…