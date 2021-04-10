LATEST

Louisville’s Carlik Jones to test NBA draft waters

Avatar
By
Posted on
Louisville's Carlik Jones to test NBA draft waters

Feb 20, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Carlik Jones (1) passes the ball in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville guard Carlik Jones declared for the 2021 NBA Draft on Saturday but left open the possibility of returning to the Cardinals for his final season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-1 senior from Cincinnati made the All-ACC first team in his lone season at Louisville in 2020-21, posting 16.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 19 games (all starts).

“It has always been my dream to be in the NBA and play on the biggest stage possible. After talking to my parents and loved ones, I have decided to enter my name into the 2021 NBA draft process and see where this road takes me,” Jones posted on social media, in part. “While still maintaining my eligibility as a Cardinal, I want to keep all of my options open. Thank you again, Cardinal Nation, for all of your unyielding support this past year. Cardinal for life!”

Jones transferred to Louisville after three seasons at Radford. He was named the Big South Player of the Year in 2019-20 after averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 32 games (31 starts).

“I fully support Carlik’s decision,” Cardinals coach Chris Mack said in a school release. “While we would like to see him return in a Cardinal uniform next season, this is a great opportunity for him to assess where he stands. He will be evaluated by the NBA and have direct input on where he is viewed so he can make the most informed decision on his future.”

The NBA draft is scheduled for July 29.

Related: 2021 NBA mock draft – Major shake-ups at the top following trade deadline

–Field Level Media

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
868
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
830
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
807
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
763
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
676
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
674
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top