Louisville’s Hailey Van Leith Proves Why She’s a $1M Star?





Louisville rode the hot hand of its own superstar sophistication to punch its ticket to the women’s Final Four — the fourth in school history — on Monday.

Hailey van Leith – the first cardinal female player with Four consecutive 20-point tournament games – 22, finished with three rebounds and two steals as 1-seeded Michigan topped 62-50.

Van Leith continues to establish itself as one of the country’s top players – and one of the most marketable, which may be worth a look. Estimated $1 million in zero rights,