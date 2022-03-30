Louisville’s Hailey Van Leith Proves Why She’s a $1M Star?

Louisville rode the hot hand of its own superstar sophistication to punch its ticket to the women’s Final Four — the fourth in school history — on Monday.
Hailey van Leith – the first cardinal female player with Four consecutive 20-point tournament games – 22, finished with three rebounds and two steals as 1-seeded Michigan topped 62-50.
Van Leith continues to establish itself as one of the country’s top players – and one of the most marketable, which may be worth a look. Estimated $1 million in zero rights,
- Van Lith, the first Louisville athlete with a jersey for sale, averages 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
- In August 2021, she became the first female college basketball player to be signed to the NIL…
