Louna Simon (Dancer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Name Louna Simon

Real Name Louna Simon

Nickname Louna

Profession Indian Film Actress

Date of Birth May 10

Age Yet to be updated

Zodiac sign Yet to be updated

Family Father: Yet to be updated

Mother: Yet to be updated

Sister: Mina Simone

Marital Status In a relationship

Affairs/Boyfriends Michael Raf – Dancer

Husband NA

Children NA

Religion Yet to be updated

Educational Qualification School: Yet to be updated

College: Yet to be updated

Hobbies Music and Dance

Birth Place Yet to be updated

Hometown Yet to be updated

Current City Yet to be updated