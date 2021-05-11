Louna Simon (Dancer) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Louna Simon Biography
|Name
|Louna Simon
|Real Name
|Louna Simon
|Nickname
|Louna
|Profession
|Indian Film Actress
|Date of Birth
|May 10
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Sister: Mina Simone
|Marital Status
|In a relationship
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Michael Raf – Dancer
|Husband
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Religion
|Yet to be updated
|Educational Qualification
|School: Yet to be updated
College: Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|Yet to be updated
|Hometown
|Yet to be updated
|Current City
|Yet to be updated
|Nationality
|Indian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LounaSimonRaf
Twitter: https://twitter.com/louna_simon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/louna_simon
Interesting facts about Louna Simon
- Louna’s boyfriend Michael Raf is also a Hip Hop dancer.
- Coin Master and Rabbids are the favorite video games of Louna.
- Louna is a dog lover.
Check out the latest photos of Louna Simon,
Louna Movies
- Naanum Rowdy Dhaan – 2015 (Role: Kamatchi)