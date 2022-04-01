Love and Relationship Horoscope for April 1, 2022 | Astrology

Aries: Observe your desires and seek them. It’s about to get a lot more exciting in your relationships. There is a possibility of reviving your relationship with a loved one, or maybe attracting a new one. In case of any lingering dispute, it will be worked out in a jiffy and both of you won’t remember what you both were upset over.

Taurus: You can’t just rehash what you’ve already done. Lessons from your past need to be learnt quickly. In the event that you haven’t already, an old sweetheart may suddenly appear from the shadows. In any case, try to prevent repeating the mistakes you made with your ex-partners by realigning your present or future relationships.

Gemini: If you use today to your advantage, you’ll be able to express yourself clearly and honestly. Forget about playing coy…