Love and trust- Episode 2

Hello guys I am here with a longer one thank you for your lovely comments.

Karthik thinks and says.

Karthik-Actually Naksh Naira is pregnant and she is not in the house so I was tenses regarding it so I called you to ask.

The three of them were shocked how did he know Naira is pregnant.Naksh immediately asked.

Naksh- Did Naira tell you she is pregnant.

Karthik- No,I read her reports it was sent from the hospital to her phone and it is at home.

Naksh- Karthik look for her in the surroundings she will be there and then call me once you find her.

Karthik- Yes, of course.

Naksh cuts the call.

Naira- Now he knows I am pregnant he will not let me live here and he will forcefully with him.Bhai I can’t live in Udaipur please book my flight to somewhere now on a fake name please bhai.

Naksh- Yes I will just do it.

After some minutes Naksh comes.

Naksh-Naira your tickets to USA is booked your flight is in half an hour and your ticket is on the Naina but Naira how will you live alone in such a condition.

Naira- Bhai I am doing all this for my baby so don’t worry I will contact you if I need anything and please never let Karthik know that where I went.

Naksh and Keerthi agreed with her and helped her in doing packing.After half an hour Naira boarded her flight and it took off to USA.

Meanwhile in Goenka house Karthik came back after looking in the surroundings for Naira he was getting tensed was she safe or not. At that moment Naksh, Keerthi and the Goenkas entered the house.

Naksh- Now don’t try to find Naira she has gone far from you.

Karthik was shocked while the Goenkas were confused.

Manish-What are you saying Naksh and why did Naira go away.

Naksh narrates the happenings including Naira is pregnant.

Dadi- Naira is pregnant and then also she went from here the baby is also of Kittu.

Keerthi- So we should have waited until Karthik would confirm it is his baby or someone’s else.

Karthik started to feel guilty he would never do that.

Karthik- No dadi don’t support me this time it is my fault and if Naira doesn’t want me to find her and if she want to stay away from me.I agree with her.

Dadi- But Kittu…

Karthik-No dadi it’s my final decision.

Naksh- I will let you all talk to her sometimes except Karthik.

Saying this Naksh and Keerthi went from there.Karthik went to his room.

How could he ask such a question to Naira how could he.

There Naira took a flat in New York.

She saw a lady and asked the address it was none other than Liza.

Liza- Ohh we are neighbours ok so come lets go.

She took Naira with and sat with her.Both of them sat together and talked for hours. Naira told her what happened between her and Karthik. Liza felt pity on her.

Liza- Don’t worry I will be there for you everytime I will help you in every way I can.

Naira- Thank you so much Liza.

Liza then helped Naira cleaning the flat and arranging everything Naira was very happy she called Naksh and said him about Liza.

Naksh-Wow Naira now I feel a bit nice I was so worried that how will you take care of yourself.Ok let me meet her.

Naira- Yes bhai Liza.

Liza- Yes.

Naira- Liza meet my brother.

Liza-Ohh.Hii Naksh right Naira told me about you are a perfect brother.

She talked with him and Keerthi for sometime and then went back to work.

Episode freezes on Naksh’s happy face.

Precap-Leap.Is it a boy or girl??