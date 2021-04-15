Love Beyond Limits (A RIANSH LOVE SAGA) Chapter#34 – TMT Updates

Chapter 34: “Iss Ishq Mein Marjawan”

The episode begins with Vansh being shocked and unable to grasp something. He was simply staring Riddhima and he fainted in her laps.

R(shocked): Vansh!!! Open your eyes!! Have a look at me!! Vansh!!!

She begin crying putting her head on his.

R: Why did I inform him? I shouldn’t have instructed this! What have I performed!

After someday, they reached hospital the place nurses took Vansh to the operation theatre. Riddhima insisted docs to let her carry out his surgical procedure and being a senior skilled physician, she obtained permission. Fortunately, blood of one of many officer obtained matched as a donor for Vansh. She searching for nice braveness from inside her coronary heart, went to the OT and efficiently carried out his surgical procedure. She eliminated out his bullet however he was unconscious. She got here out of the OT having a blended feeling of he being damage and being protected too. She ordered the workers to shift Vansh instantly to her Mansion to keep away from furthur assaults. He was shifted to Riddhima’s Mansion.

Within the night when Vansh obtained concious, he slowly opened his eyes and located Riddhima sleeping on a chair beside him. Her neck was craned and bowed down on one aspect. Vansh slowly clearing his eye imaginative and prescient began staring Riddhima. He had alot of questions in his thoughts. Riddhima’s phrases, Ajay’s phrases, his warnings, all the pieces was occurring in his thoughts. Now, he got here to know why she all the time tried to run away from him. As a result of she was married and in her opinion, Vansh by no means deserved a married lady, a widow!

“You deserve a ravishing life! Don’t waste your time on me!(Riddhima’s)”

“She’s going to attempt to runaway from you.(Ajay’s)“

“there are some fears that might scare her to the core with even a slight flame(Ajay’s).”

“Loads of issues have modified Vansh! Successful Riddhima again isn’t just a problem. Its not only a promise. You’ll face alot of hurdles in it. I would like you to be robust mentally, bodily and emotionally.(Ajay’s)”

“My closeness will solely convey destruction and ache to you.(Riddhima’s)“

“Since you dont deserve a widow!!(Riddhima’s)”

“ A widow!” “A widow!”

All this was going by his thoughts.



He was damage as a result of he had unintentionally damage her by asking time and again. By reminding her time and again, He unintentionally gave her ache. She was bearing it. She was going by the worst. That was hurting him alot. And other than all the pieces, what hurting him essentially the most was that she had suffered the ache of being a widow all these years. She was combating her personal self each day to withstand him. As a result of she thought that she was unfit of him. He had many questions in his thoughts about how, when, the place did she obtained married. When did her husband die? Who was his husband? Why she hid it from everybody? His mind was occupied by many unanswered questions. He tried to stand up however his shoulder was bandaged so he was unable to take action. In doing this, he by mistake dropped a glass from the aspect desk. The sound of breaking glass woke up Riddhima.

R: Vansh!

She obtained up and sat beside him and began checking his pulse.

R: Vansh! Are you alright? You want something?



Vansh was simply trying in her eyes as if looking for how deep she had buried her personal ache and anxious about him solely. How can she be so robust? Wasn’t it the purest type of love? To neglect your personal ache and solely involved concerning the different one’s. To only bury down all the acute considerations of her private life and focus solely on his damage. Wasn’t it Crossing all of the extremes? Wasn’t it….Love past Limits? Vansh’s mind was extraordinarily occupied.

Riddhima was repeatedly questioning him about his well being however he was misplaced. Riddhima shook him to convey him in his senses,

R: Vansh! The place are you misplaced? Inform me? Are you feeling higher?

V(misplaced): Ye….Yeah! I’m..Am high quality!

Riddhima knew nicely the place he was misplaced however that was not her concern.

R: I’ll get soup for you. You’ll really feel higher.

She obtained up and turned however Vansh held her wrist.

V(low): Keep!

R: Let me get soup for you. I promise I might be again inside 5 minutes.

V: You by no means instructed me about….

R(reducing him): I might be again.

She gently eliminated her hand from his grip and began going out,

V: When did he die?…How?

He was not in a position to communicate. His questions introduced tears to her eyes. She wiped it and went out. Vansh was once more misplaced in his ideas.

Riddhima got here again with the soup tray and sat beside him.

R: You’ll really feel ache for some days. Attempt to not transfer your shoulder a lot. Let it heal.

She stated it whereas forwarding a spoon stuffed with soup in direction of his mouth. Vansh gulped it after which replied,

V: Don’t be so harsh on your self Riddhima! You might have a coronary heart too. Don’t make it a stone. You haven’t performed something mistaken.



Riddhima obtained glimpse of how Rajveer was murdered in her thoughts. This introduced out her tears. She wiped it and bringing a faux smile on her face, she forwarded one other spoon of soup in direction of him,

R: Its nothing like that Vansh! I’m simply anxious about you. I instructed you to not be with me. You’re going to get damage. However you by no means pay attention na. What if…

V(reducing her): I had died too!

R(shouts): Vansh!! Cease it!!

Vansh smiles and holds her each arms in his,



V: I cannot ask what occurred. I cannot ask why you probably did it. I simply need to say one factor solely that no matter occurred doesn’t matter to me in any respect. I don’t care what was your previous or your standing. For me, you’re simply my Riddhima! My sweetheart! Not any widow or a non-deserving individual or anybody else. Simply Riddhima who has full proper to reside her life absolutely. I’m sorry that I stored on insisting you to inform concerning the previous. I cannot ask once more. However everytime you really feel that you simply need to share it, I’m all the time prepared to listen to.

Riddhima had tears in her eyes. Vansh wiped them saying,

V: No extra tears. They don’t fit your eyes. Solely fierceness, energy and just a little quantity of affection on your Vansh is what fits your eyes.

R: What if…what if he was alive? What would you do then?

V: I’ll do the identical. Even when your husband was alive, you’ll all the time discover me beside you. I’d by no means have come between you each. As a result of I like you. And That’s what we do in love. That’s what you probably did in love. Lived away from me to make me reside fortunately and safely. Can’t I try this too?

Riddhima was having exhausting management over her tears. She had gulp fashioned in her throat. It felt like his phrases and his arms in hers are sufficient for her to really feel protected and peaceable. His help was sufficient to make her really feel higher. Each of them had been extraordinarily emotional. She with nice braveness requested,

R: Do you actually….actually love me?

V: You bought a doubt in that?

Riddhima checked out him. Tears had been flowing by her eyes repeatedly.

Vansh cupped her face with each his arms and spoke,



V: I like you! I like you greater than myself! I like you greater than something on the planet. No misunderstanding, no deception can cease me from loving you. I by no means stopped you loving for the reason that day we met. I cherished you an increasing number of each day. And consider me Riddhima! (He held her extra strongly) Nothing in the entire God rattling world can cease Vansh RaiSinghania from loving his sweetheart which is none aside from Riddhima Shah. And My Riddhima is just not fearful of something in the entire world. I’ve full belief on her. You might be so valuable to me. Even when I’ve to provide my life for you, I’ll proudly say,…”Iss Ishq mein marjawan!”

Aankhon ki hai tu talab bakhuda performs… ..

He smiles broadly saying this and Riddhima smiles too.



He locations his hand on her chin lifting it up, he spoke with excessive politeness,

V: And Does my Riddhima love me the identical method I like her?

He requested with excessive politeness and love. Riddhima regarded direct in her eyes as if not in a position to type phrases in her mouth. Tears had been repeatedly popping out of her eyes. Nothing may make her really feel like that besides her love, her Vansh. However nonetheless she was hesitating,

V(smiles): Don’t take into consideration something. Don’t be fearful of something. I do know your reply however nonetheless need you to say it your self. And I do know that my Riddhima is extraordinarily brave! Aren’t you?

Riddhima not in a position to say something. Not figuring out what to do or what to say, she felt like crying exhausting. She instantly hugged him tightly and cried alot.

R(crying): Sure!!! I Love you!! I Love you Too Vansh! Why received’t I? I had all the time cherished you! Greater than something on the planet! I’ve cherished you and solely you! I can provide my life for you not even giving it a second thought. You might be my all the pieces! How can I not love you? I had cherished you, I like you and can all the time love you.

She was crying like a child on his chest as a result of she needed to. She was yearning for it to inform him how she felt about him and the way she so desperately needed to share her emotions with him. Vansh was additionally reciprocating again. He had hugged her tightly.

He was happiest to the core that lastly she got here out of her boundaries and freed her caged feelings. Lastly, he was in a position to console her. She was all the time robust however it was wanted for her and he was blissful that in the intervening time of want, he was there for her. Even he had tears in his eyes. After a minute or two, Vansh spoke to enlighten her temper,

V(smirking): Sweeatheart! If you’re performed crying, then I ought to remind you that I obtained hit by a bullet at this time. It nonetheless pains alot and you’ve got held me so tightly.



Riddhima realized that she forgot about her damage. She instantly backed off saying,

R(panicking): I’m sorry. I forgot. Is it hurting a lot? How dangerous I’m! I’m actually….

Earlier than she may communicate extra, Vansh holding her by her waist pulled her in direction of him and fused his lips with hers. She was first shocked however then, steadily she positioned her arms on the again of his head caressing his hair. They had been kissing one another passionately closing their eyes and after they discovered themselves in need of breath, they separated and taking lengthy breaths, they fused their forheads with one another.

Their eyes had been closed and nostril had been touching. They had been each having tears of their eyes and smiles on their face, lastly opened their eyes and regarded in one another’s eyes. They remembered all their moments and their earlier love confession. This introduced a smile on their faces. Vansh kissed her forhead, saying,



V: I like you!

R(lastly relaxed): I like you too!

V: Don’t ever go away from me! Don’t ever depart me once more Riddhima! If I behave like a jerk once more, then do punish me however By no means ever consider leaving me once more for my very own good.

R(patting his shoulder flippantly): I’ve not forgiven you but!

V: Significantly Riddhima! In spite of everything this confession, nonetheless you’re saying this.

R: Clearly. There’s a enormous distinction in confession and forgiveness. I’ve confessed however not forgiven. Have you ever forgot the problem?

V: How Can I? I bear in mind it very nicely.

R: It doesn’t really feel such as you bear in mind.

V: Ofcourse I do Sweetheart!

R: You aren’t allowed to name me sweetheart till you win the problem.

V: Riddhimaaa !!!

R: No Riddhima Viddhima! Win this problem or neglect Riddhima!

V: I can always remember you ever.

R: Lets see then.

V: You need me to win the problem?

R: Yeah!

V: Then I’ll. Only for my….(Going near her ears and talking husky voice) Sweetheart!!!

Riddhima blushes after which hides it instantly. Vansh additionally smiles.



Riddhima then remembers one thing and speaks,

R: Vansh! I need to inform you all the pieces about my previous!

V: I’m listening!!