ENTERTAINMENT

Love Birds Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are enjoying in Maldives

Posted on
Love Birds Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are enjoying in Maldives
Love Birds Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are enjoying in Maldives

Love birds Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta Are in the Maldives. The two have gone with their friends to take some time out of their busy schedule. Jwala Gutta, who is an active user of social media sites, shared a picture of her while enjoying the view along the sea, while Vishnu is using the Instagram game by posting several pictures by the giant beach paradise.

In one photo, Vishnu is seen in a giant tank top and T-shirt showing his toned body, showing off his abs in a swimming pool shirtless.

On the work front, Vishnu will appear in Vishnu ‘Mohandas’. The actor will start shooting for the film after returning from his vacation. He is debuting in Telugu with Prabhu Solomon’s directorial film Aranya, which will also be released in Tamil and Hindi as Kadan and Hathi Mere Saathi. The film also stars Baahubali and The Ghazi Attack Fame Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

We have already told that Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal got engaged in the month of September last year. During the media interaction, the Aranya actor had said, “I wanted to do something special for Jwala Gutta for her birthday. This was something we discussed earlier. “

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
933
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
909
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
835
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
729
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });