Love Birds Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta are enjoying in Maldives

Love birds Vishnu Vishal And Jwala Gutta Are in the Maldives. The two have gone with their friends to take some time out of their busy schedule. Jwala Gutta, who is an active user of social media sites, shared a picture of her while enjoying the view along the sea, while Vishnu is using the Instagram game by posting several pictures by the giant beach paradise.

In one photo, Vishnu is seen in a giant tank top and T-shirt showing his toned body, showing off his abs in a swimming pool shirtless.

On the work front, Vishnu will appear in Vishnu ‘Mohandas’. The actor will start shooting for the film after returning from his vacation. He is debuting in Telugu with Prabhu Solomon’s directorial film Aranya, which will also be released in Tamil and Hindi as Kadan and Hathi Mere Saathi. The film also stars Baahubali and The Ghazi Attack Fame Rana Daggubati in the lead roles.

We have already told that Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal got engaged in the month of September last year. During the media interaction, the Aranya actor had said, “I wanted to do something special for Jwala Gutta for her birthday. This was something we discussed earlier. “