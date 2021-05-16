ENTERTAINMENT

Love for Each other (Character Sketch)

Vansh Raisinghania – A business tycoon . Loves  and protects  his family always . His  only aim is to become a top most business man in India

Riddhima Sharma – An orphan lives with her friend Sejal and Siya . She is a novelist . She writes novels based on Crime , Thriller and Romance .  Works  with Siya and Sejal  in Dream Party Planning a  company

Ishani Raisinghania - Sister of Vansh and daughter of Uma Raisinghania and Pradeep Raisinghania

Uma Raisinghania – Mother of Vansh ans Ishani . Loves her children a lot . She is a widow .

Siya- Friend of Riddhima and Sejal . Lives with Riddhima and Sejal in their own apartment. An orphan . An party planner . Partner of Sejal and Riddhima in Dream  Party Planning  a small company .

Sejal – Friend of Riddhima and Siya . A party planner .Partner of Siya  and Riddhima in Dream Party Planning  .

Angre Raisinghania – Assistant of Vansh and also Husband of Ishani.

Aryan Raisinghania – Brother of vansh  and loves Siya .

Kabir Raisinghania – Brother of vansh and is a partner in Vansh’s business

Indrani Raisinghania – Dadi of Vansh, Ishani, Kabir and Aryan. Mother in law of Uma.

