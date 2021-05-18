Love for Each other (Episode 1) Everyone in the Cruise

RS flat (Riddhima, Sejal, Siya ‘Flat)

At 9 am in the morning

Sejal entering riddhima’s room and

Sejal: Riddhima I have an important meeting with Khurrana regarding his Daughter’s birthday party organization at 10 am and am even going to meet Pranati after the meeting . So will you and siya attend the meeting with Mr. Kabir Raisinghania the owner of VR enterprises at the business meeting held in his ship he asked us to organise his sister Ishani’s 6 months wedding anniversary . he asked us to visit ship so that he can say about how the function must be and the likes and dislikes . Riddhima I am leaving now and even informed siya about the meeting I will join you as soon as possible .

Saying so she left the room rushing towards the door.

Riddhima : This sejal know should she will not change always rushing at the last minuter

VR mansion

Everyone in the house is getting ready and assembled in the living room .

Vansh : Dadi , chachi and chacha and mom you all go in one car . Ishani , angre and Kabir in one car . Message as soon as you all reach I will be here for sometime and will come there .

Kabir : Bhai you can also come now na

Dadi : Kabir beta let him be here for sometime you know na . let him be

Kabir: ok So.

Everyone left the house only vansh is alone . He went to the Dark and went near the wall which is fully covered with a Red curtain . He pulled the curtain down . The is fully filled with the photos of Aahana with vansh and his family . Some of her and vansh’ s pics and also her childhood pics . His eyes were filled with tears seeing those photos . His spoke what he wanted to say than his voice . His were totally teary that it seems he has been about thinking of those wonderful memories.

Vansh : Aahana dear see I am wearing your favourite light pink coat with pink pant and white shirt . Do you remember aahana when you gave me this dress I didn’t like cause its pink . But you forced me to wear this dress on your birthday . I these 3 years I always were the dress designed by you given to me on your birthday . This VR mansion is incomplete without you and the silence in the house is killing me day by day . If you were here then your voice will be heard throught out the house . I can’t forgive me for what had happend 3 years back . I hope if I had been there then I wouldn’t had let that one night shattered the happiness of our whole family. ( clearing his tears ad ) . Aahana dear as usual in our house today the breakfast, lunch and dinner are in your taste . You remember dear on your birthday always I used to bake cake for you and serve even today I baked your favourite triple layer ice-creamcake with choco topings. you aahana next week Ishani and angre’s wedding anniversary is coming so I am planning a surprise party for them . I know Ishani dosn’t like the marriage with angre but I know one day or the other day she will accept angre . Nobody can accept Ishani with her baby but I am always greatful to angre that he accepted Ishani and Her baby . He consider Ishani’s baby as his baby and does what Ishani asks for . I hope after their 6 months anniversary Ishani accept angre I can see her changed behaviour towards angre. I hope everything should be normal with them .

He left the house and reached the ship . In the mean time Riddhima and siya also reached the ship they heard 2 man saying

The man 1: The owner of VR enterprises such a arrogant person and he does’nt like imperfection

The man 2 : Even I have heard that he doesn’t leave the person who betrayed him .

Hearing this Riddhima ans Siya were shocked as Sejal said that he is a kind and soft hearted person . Thinking of that Riddhima and Siya went towards the room alloted for them. Riddhima was went inside her and refresh herself . Just then she heard a know at the she was shocked to see ….

Riddhima was shocked cum suprised when she opened the door . There was a person having a large bouquet and the person’s face is hidden behind the boquet. The man moved the bouquet aside to make riddhima see his face .

The man : Suprise ( Riddhima as soon as hugged him when she saw the man and)

Riddhima : Vishal (suprised) How come you are here ? I mean how do you know that I am here . It has been since 9 month met .

Vishal : Riddhima will you talk with me here or will let me inside ?

Realising that he is standing outside the room . She asked him to come inside and served him some juice kept there which riddhima ordered few minutes back . They both had their drinks and

Riddhima : Acha now say me how come you are here cause you were in london na ?

Vishal : I arrived to India last week only . I came here to meet Mr.Raisinghania . When I came here I saw you and siya here so asked the manager and got the room details. And where is Sejal I didn’t see her here .

Riddhima: She come at 12 Pm cause she is having some work . Let me call siya and inform her she will e very happy to see you .

Just then she heard a knock at the door and to her suprise siya was standing there with two set of earrings in her hands with a confused look as the door was half open she didn’t see vishal sitting there .

Siya : Riddhu help me to decide which earing should I wear today . Come to my room I will show you the dress also it will be easy to decide ( stoping her in between riddhima spoke )

Riddhima : Siya just come inside

Siya didn’t know why riddhima is calling and went inside as soon as siya saw Vishal she ran and hugged him .

Siya ( Suprised ) : Vishal how come yo are here ? You were in London

Vishal : Siya I reached India last week only and I cam here to meet Mr. Raisinghania and saw you both and came here .

They trio were chitchatting together and later sejal also came and joined them and all the four were chatting .

AT 5 pm

They were getting ready for the meeting with Mr.Kabir Raisinghania . After finishing the meeting with Mr. Kabir Raisinghania , The trio headed towards there room meanwhile Riddhima excused herself and went towards the washroom .

Vansh who had been talking with his business investors unknowningly poured some drink over him and excused himself and headed towards the washroom ….

Hi friends I hope you all like it . Its a compilation of 2 episodes . Next Episode will be of Riansh meet . Thanks alot for the comments in the previous episode it meant alot for me . Please do comment and tell your views guys . I hope I reach your expectation.

Stay safe and healthy 💛