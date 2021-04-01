Love from the heaven.. #31 Bura na maano Holi hai! – Telly Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

What yaar? I was highly expecting that at least someone will guess but no one could do it, It’s not Riddhu’s parents, nor Vansh and also not Siya and Aryan..But you know the couple very well man, ok, now let’s start..:-

Riddhima : Who’s there ?

The couple : We

She comes to them and jumps from excitement.

Riddhima : Am I dreaming ?

Vansh pinches her.

Riddhima : OMG! But you here? How?

Rrahul : First, forgive Vansh..

Riddhima: Okk… Done

Vansh: Huraah!

Riddhima smiles.

Helly : Won’t you let us in?

Riddhima: Sure

They come in. Riddhima and Vansh went to bring some food for them in the kitchen.

Riddhima : Thank you so much Vansh!

Vansh : Never mind sweetheart..I need a gift..

Riddhima : What gift??

Vansh looks at her lips and then points at his cheeks. Riddhima blushes.

Vansh : Be quick or I’ll send them back. 😉

Riddhima: No ..

She kisses 😘 him on his cheek and he caresses it. They bring food for Rrahel.

Helly: So? Vansh..Riddhima convinced ha?

Vansh : All thanks to you..☺

They all smile. They click photos , talk for some time and bid goodbye.

Riddhima : Thank you..Thank you so much Vansh! I love you..😍😍

Vansh : Anytime darling 💖

Riddhima : Now, my parents will be on the way, so see you soon! Adieu!

Vansh: Goodbye!

They both kiss each other on forehead and Vansh leaves.

Riddhima : He is the best life partner.

After two days,

Its Holi today..RV Mansion is decorated for the event. Everyone is present there except Riddhima. RaiSinghanias also arrived. Vermas didn’t invite many people..Only two families were present.

Vansh : Hello uncle!

Ajay : Hello beta..

Vansh: Where is Riddhima?

His eyes are searching for her.

Uma : She won’t come..

Vansh : Why??

Uma : She gets ready every Holi but doesn’t play..She doesn’t like it..

Vansh : She has to play.

Uma : No one can convince her for this..Ask Siya..

She: Mom is right ..

Vansh : I’ll do it..

He sits on the ground and screams,”Ahhh!!!” Riddhima hears his sound and comes running. She is wearing a white kurti , white legging , a nine-coloured dupatta and silver earings with minimal makeup. She holds his feet.

Riddhima : What happened ??

Vansh throws colour at her face and says,”Bura na maano Holi hai!”

He drags her to the dance floor.

Baby badi bholi hai

Baby Ki Rang Di Choli Hai

Angreji Mein Khit Pit Madam Ri

Bura Na Maano Holi Hai

Rama Rama Gazab Ho Gaya

Tere Se Nazariya Lad Gayi

No Jawani Julm Hoyi Share

Kis aafat mein pad gayi

Are S Ra Rara

Kabira S Ra Ra A

Ho Rama Rama Gazab Hogaya

Tere Se Nazariya Lad Gayi

Aayi Jawani Julm Hoyi Gawa

Kis aafat mein pad gayi

Haye Main Mar Gayi

Sooli Pe Chadh Gayi

No No No Kehna Tha

Lekin haan kar gayi

Dil Tujhko Send Main Toh Kar Gayi Re

Main Badri Ki Dulhania

Tujhko bana kar ke

Le jayenge haan badri ki dulhania

Rani Bana Kar Ke

Le jayenge badri ki dulhania

Baby ke dekhe jhumke

Laga de chaar thumke

Chhishore Nache Jamke

Up Mein Din Dahaarhe

Window Aur Chat Pe Taarhe

Hum Dekhen Aankhen Faade Re

They all dance.

Riddhima : Cheating! Cheating!

Uma : Vansh, you were right..

Vansh winks.

Dekhe bina dekhe

Tenu raha bhi na jave

Roop saloona tere

I am changda

Duppatta tera

Duppatta tera

Haye duppatta tera

Haye duppatta tera

Duppatta tera nau rang

Da haye ni mera dil mangda

Duppatta tera nau rang

Da haye ni mera dil mangda

Duppatta tera nau rang

Da haye ni mera dil mangda

Duppatta tera duppatta tera

Haye duppatta tera

Duppatta tera nau rang da

Haye ni mera dil mangda

Duppatta tera nau rang da

Haye ni mera dil mangda

Duppatta tera nau rang da

Haye ni mera dil mangda

They all play holi.

Tara :See Uma, my son’s talent..

Uma: Yaa..I see ..

Riddhima brings sweets and they all have them. She gets a call and leaves.

Tara : Vansh..prove it..

Rudra : Yess..You’ve to

Uma : We’re okay..if she agrees in front of us 😊

Ajay : Yess..

Vansh: Okk… Sure

That’s all for the part..I updated today because tomorrow am going to my naani’s house, will try to update on Monday as my  online classes are starting from Monday. And I’m now in 8th {Session 2021-22}, which are boards in our school… What are they all talking about? Stay happy!

