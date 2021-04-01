Love from the heaven.. #31 Bura na maano Holi hai! – Telly Updates

What yaar? I was highly expecting that at least someone will guess but no one could do it, It’s not Riddhu’s parents, nor Vansh and also not Siya and Aryan..But you know the couple very well man, ok, now let’s start..:-
Riddhima : Who’s there ?
The couple : We
She comes to them and jumps from excitement.
Riddhima : Am I dreaming ?
Vansh pinches her.
Riddhima : OMG! But you here? How?
Rrahul : First, forgive Vansh..
Riddhima: Okk… Done
Vansh: Huraah!
Riddhima smiles.
Helly : Won’t you let us in?
Riddhima: Sure
They come in. Riddhima and Vansh went to bring some food for them in the kitchen.
Riddhima : Thank you so much Vansh!
Vansh : Never mind sweetheart..I need a gift..
Riddhima : What gift??
Vansh looks at her lips and then points at his cheeks. Riddhima blushes.
Vansh : Be quick or I’ll send them back. 😉
Riddhima: No ..
She kisses 😘 him on his cheek and he caresses it. They bring food for Rrahel.
Helly: So? Vansh..Riddhima convinced ha?
Vansh : All thanks to you..☺
They all smile. They click photos , talk for some time and bid goodbye.
Riddhima : Thank you..Thank you so much Vansh! I love you..😍😍
Vansh : Anytime darling 💖
Riddhima : Now, my parents will be on the way, so see you soon! Adieu!
Vansh: Goodbye!
They both kiss each other on forehead and Vansh leaves.
Riddhima : He is the best life partner.
After two days,
Its Holi today..RV Mansion is decorated for the event. Everyone is present there except Riddhima. RaiSinghanias also arrived. Vermas didn’t invite many people..Only two families were present.
Vansh : Hello uncle!
Ajay : Hello beta..
Vansh: Where is Riddhima?
His eyes are searching for her.
Uma : She won’t come..
Vansh : Why??
Uma : She gets ready every Holi but doesn’t play..She doesn’t like it..
Vansh : She has to play.
Uma : No one can convince her for this..Ask Siya..
She: Mom is right ..
Vansh : I’ll do it..
He sits on the ground and screams,”Ahhh!!!” Riddhima hears his sound and comes running. She is wearing a white kurti , white legging , a nine-coloured dupatta and silver earings with minimal makeup. She holds his feet.
Riddhima : What happened ??
Vansh throws colour at her face and says,”Bura na maano Holi hai!”
He drags her to the dance floor.
“Baby badi bholi hai
Baby Ki Rang Di Choli Hai
Angreji Mein Khit Pit Madam Ri
Bura Na Maano Holi Hai
Rama Rama Gazab Ho Gaya
Tere Se Nazariya Lad Gayi
No Jawani Julm Hoyi Share
Kis aafat mein pad gayi
Are S Ra Rara
Kabira S Ra Ra A
Ho Rama Rama Gazab Hogaya
Tere Se Nazariya Lad Gayi
Aayi Jawani Julm Hoyi Gawa
Kis aafat mein pad gayi
Haye Main Mar Gayi
Sooli Pe Chadh Gayi
No No No Kehna Tha
Lekin haan kar gayi
Dil Tujhko Send Main Toh Kar Gayi Re
Main Badri Ki Dulhania
Tujhko bana kar ke
Le jayenge haan badri ki dulhania
Rani Bana Kar Ke
Le jayenge badri ki dulhania
Baby ke dekhe jhumke
Laga de chaar thumke
Chhishore Nache Jamke
Up Mein Din Dahaarhe
Window Aur Chat Pe Taarhe
Hum Dekhen Aankhen Faade Re
They all dance.
Riddhima : Cheating! Cheating!
Uma : Vansh, you were right..
Vansh winks.
Dekhe bina dekhe
Tenu raha bhi na jave
Roop saloona tere
I am changda
Duppatta tera
Duppatta tera
Haye duppatta tera
Haye duppatta tera
Duppatta tera nau rang
Da haye ni mera dil mangda
Duppatta tera nau rang
Da haye ni mera dil mangda
Duppatta tera nau rang
Da haye ni mera dil mangda
Duppatta tera duppatta tera
Haye duppatta tera
Duppatta tera nau rang da
Haye ni mera dil mangda
Duppatta tera nau rang da
Haye ni mera dil mangda
Duppatta tera nau rang da
Haye ni mera dil mangda
They all play holi.
Tara :See Uma, my son’s talent..
Uma: Yaa..I see ..
Riddhima brings sweets and they all have them. She gets a call and leaves.
Tara : Vansh..prove it..
Rudra : Yess..You’ve to
Uma : We’re okay..if she agrees in front of us 😊
Ajay : Yess..
Vansh: Okk… Sure
That’s all for the part..I updated today because tomorrow am going to my naani’s house, will try to update on Monday as my online classes are starting from Monday. And I’m now in 8th {Session 2021-22}, which are boards in our school… What are they all talking about? Stay happy!