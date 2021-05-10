Love from the heaven.. #43 A new girl?

Episode starts as..,
In VR Mansion :
Riddhima is brought to VR Mansion, as soon as she arrives. She starts jumping here and there,on the sofas..
Vansh: Stop!
Riddhima : Noooo…I’m loving ittt..!!!!!!
She jumps on Vansh, he falls down, she pulls his hair.
Tara : Riddhima, stop, see he is crying..
Riddhima stops and starts laughing..
Rudra : What happened?
Riddhima : I made him cry! What an achievement!!
She starts giggling more while Vansh comes and takes her in bridal style.
Vansh : Enough of your drama! Let’s go now..
She starts beating on his chest.
Vansh : Not hurting me, don’t try..
In the room :
Vansh makes her lie on the bed.
Riddhima : Come, we’ll sleep together..
Vansh : Noo, Thanks..
She pulls him and they both share an eye lock and suddenly she starts giggling.
Vansh : What happened?
Riddhima : Y..your.. Joker fa..ce..
She starts laughing again while he stands frowning.
Riddhima : You felt bad? (innocently)
Vansh : Yess..(in innocent tone)
Riddhima : Aww!
She goes and kisses him on his forehead. He smiles widely.
Vansh : I love you!
Riddhima : Okok..Now, I’m going!!!
Vansh’s jaw drops. She runs out.
In the hall :
Sejal: Riddhu stop !!!
Riddhima : Sejuu..see lizard!!!
Sejal : What?Where?
Riddhima : At her home!
She starts giggling.
Sejal: Riddhu! Stop it yaar !!!
Riddhima : Okok, but where are you going?
Sejal : To my home..
Riddhima : Ohh..I’ll miss you!
Sejal : Me too!
They all gather there. Sejal bids adieu to all and leaves. After an hour, a girl enters the VR Mansion and hugs Vansh.
Riddhima (in her mind) : Chipkali! Huh! How dare she hug Vanshuu? Who is she??
Girl : Missed me?
Vans turns and says,”A lot!”
………………………………………………………………………………..
What happened to you people? Didn’t expected naa?? I told you in the last chapter last 2-3 lines, but I think you din’t read it..Anyway, I hope you liked the episode!!
Now, who’s this girl? Girls hi nahi khatm hoti inki!!!
Stay safe! Take care!!!
