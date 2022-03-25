Love & Hip Hop’s Apple Watts Hospitalized After Car Accident

Love & Hip Hop: HollywoodApple Watts is hospitalized with major injuries after a car accident, deadline report, Watts, who appeared in the fifth and sixth seasons of the VH1 series, reportedly crashed with a pickup truck while driving on Interstate 15 in Baker, Calif., on Wednesday morning. According to the California Highway Patrol, Watts’ car flipped several times and burst into flames. After a passenger in a pickup truck pulled him out safely, Watts was airlifted to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas. his sister Told The Shade Room On Thursday, Watts was unresponsive and suffered a fractured skull, a broken spine and a broken arm. No intoxicants and alcohol…