For years, scientists have sprayed lions’ noses with oxytocin, which has been nicknamed the love hormone. Result: They became more friendly with their neighbors, and were less quick to roar at lions they didn’t know.

The work, published Wednesday in the journal iScience, could provide valuable help in the face of urban sprawl, which is forcing some animals to congregate on reserves.

,i have always loved lions“, explained AFP Jessica Burkhart, neuroscientist and lead author of the study. After studying the brains of these animals in the laboratory, she wanted to see them in real life.

different from cats

While cats have a reputation for being independent, lions buck that tendency. They live in groups, and gain and defend territories in the African savanna.

,For example, male lions leave their group when they have some…