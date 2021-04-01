ENTERTAINMENT

Love Is In the Air Episode 47 – Telly Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Love Is In the Air Episode 47 - Telly Updates

Hey guys sorry that I am unable to reply personally. Thank you so much Vaishnavi , Kifu , Jasmine , Sapna , Ishana and Mishbir fan. Mahikagaur dear the episode you asked for has been uploaded the next one will be uploaded tomorrow. Arya and Nikki dears sorry for delay. Thank you so much everyone for your patience and love. Here is the next episode

Episode starts

As the couples are lost in their world Anjali is still admiring Kartik like there is no tomorrow in the world.Thats when the college bell rings breaking the thoughts of everyone.

Kartik clears his throat. Anjali turns red

Kartik: Anjali what are you doing here?

Anjali: Sir woh I need off today afternoon, I need your signature

Kartik: Why do you need off? Are you alright?

Naira stares at him. Kartik catches her stare

Kartik: I meant is there any medical reason for your off? You haven’t mentioned a thing

Anjali in mind : How concerned you are for me

Kartik: Miss Anjali…

Anjali: Sir Papa is unwell so Im going home

Kartik: Okay fine

Just then Prerna’s phone rings

Prerna: Hello

Moments later

Prerna : What??Kunal….are you….

Prerna drops the phone and falls Naira holds her

Naira: What happened Prerna?

Prerna: Naira ..woh… .woh… Mishti.

Naira: Mishti? What happened to Mishti

Anurag wants to hold Prerna but the situation prohibits it which makes it worse for him

Prerna: Mishti is missing. Kunal says he is unable to find her

Kartik: What? Mishti is missing

Anjali looks at Kartik in awe

Kartik (manages himself and):But who is Mishti?

Naira understands it and : Mishti is Prerna’s sister sir

Anurag: Then go soon and approach the police. Naira you also go with your friend.

Naira: Okay sir

Naira takes Prerna out. Anurag and Kartik grow restless. They exchange concerned glances.
Kartik: Anurag sir I am going for office. Papa has called for a meeting

Anurag: Okay Kartik sir. Im going to meet the venue manager for my sister’s wedding. So Anjali call someone from the department for your class.

Kartik and Anurag rush out to catch up with Naira and Prerna

Naira: Kartik you have to handle Abir

Kartik: He knows?

Prerna: Abir and Kunal found her missing…woh…actually

Flashback

Kunal is very much worried for Mishti. Just then Abir comes there

Abir: Kunal where is Mishti?

Kunal tells the happenings to Abir

Kunal: She is very worried about him

Abir: Yeah Kunal. That Rajdeep Mehta and Rohit have ruined her happiness

Kunal: But your arrival will make her happy. Ill call her

Kunal goes in search of Mishti to the ward but she is not there. Both Kunal and Abir search for her everywhere but they are unable to find. They bump into Keerthi

Keerthi: What happened Kunal?

Kunal: Bhabhi… sorry Mam woh

Keerthi: Bhabhi is fine

Kunal: Bhabhi Mishti is missing

Keerthi: What?
Keerthi too joins them but ultimately they find her nowhere. Thats when Kunal calls Prerna

Reality

Kartik: I suspect Mr.Mehta and Rohit in this

Prerna: Those brutes wont let her in peace

Anurag: Is Akash informed?

Naira: Bhabhi has informed him already

Kartik: We have to find Mishti at any cost

They speed their way to the hospital

Hospital

Akash Naksh and Naina have reached there

Abir: Akash bhaiya where will she be?

Akash: The team is on search

Kartik Naira Anurag and Prerna rush there. As soon as they reach cries are heard close to a godown near the hospital. Everyone rush there to see the godown on fire

Lady in the crowd: I saw a guy sneaking in with a girl. She is inside in the fire

Abir believes that the girl is Mishti. Without a second thought he plunges inside the godown

Kartik: Abiiirrrr ..

Kartik is about to go in. Anurag and Akash stop him

Akash: Kartik dont be a fool like Abir. Forces have gone in. They will bring Him out. Mishti will not be here

Meanwhile inside the godown

Abir enters and his eyes search for Mishti. Moments later he sees Mishti hiding from the fire in a corner. She is suffocating in the smoke which is clear from her face

Abir: Mishti

On hearing his voice Mishti runs to him amidst the falling pieces of roof with fire. She hugs him and faints in his arms due to suffocation

Abir takes her in his arms and struggles in the fire. The fire gaurds rush in and take Abir out along with Mishti. Kartik and Naira run to him

Kartik: Abir why did you run into the burning

Abir: Its a reflex like how you jumped into the water to save bhabhi

Naira: Kartik shut your mouth and lets rush her inside first

Mishti is rushed to the emergency ward. Everyone is waiting outside with anxiety.
Akash: How did she get inside?

Kartik: Akash the answer is obvious its Rohit and Mr.Mehta

Naina: Why doesn’t that fool leave us even after Rupali’s recovery?

Anurag: Naina dont worry..we will handle him

Just then Keerthi and Kuhu come out

Naksh: What happened Keerthi?

Keerthi: She has fainted due to suffocation thats it. She had a cut on the forehead but its sutured and treated well. She  will gain consciousness in some time

Prerna: Then everyone go home. Ill stay here with her

Abir: Prerna bhabhi you go..dont tell aunty and uncle about this they will be worried. Ill stay back

Prerna: But

Anurag: Prerna..he wants to take care let him do and what he said is correct dont make them worried

Prerna: If they ask about the suture?

Anurag: We will manage it. Now lets all go. Take care Abir

Kartik: If you need anything just give me a ring

Abir nods and everyone leave. The episode freezes

PRECAP: ROHIT HANGS HIMSELF. KOMOLIKA STARTS TO EXECUTE HER PLAN

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
429
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
402
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
386
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
376
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
373
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
369
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
338
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
336
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
328
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
328
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top