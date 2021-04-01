Love Is In the Air Episode 47 – Telly Updates

Hey guys sorry that I am unable to reply personally. Thank you so much Vaishnavi , Kifu , Jasmine , Sapna , Ishana and Mishbir fan. Mahikagaur dear the episode you asked for has been uploaded the next one will be uploaded tomorrow. Arya and Nikki dears sorry for delay. Thank you so much everyone for your patience and love. Here is the next episode
Episode starts
As the couples are lost in their world Anjali is still admiring Kartik like there is no tomorrow in the world.Thats when the college bell rings breaking the thoughts of everyone.
Kartik clears his throat. Anjali turns red
Kartik: Anjali what are you doing here?
Anjali: Sir woh I need off today afternoon, I need your signature
Kartik: Why do you need off? Are you alright?
Naira stares at him. Kartik catches her stare
Kartik: I meant is there any medical reason for your off? You haven’t mentioned a thing
Anjali in mind : How concerned you are for me
Kartik: Miss Anjali…
Anjali: Sir Papa is unwell so Im going home
Kartik: Okay fine
Just then Prerna’s phone rings
Prerna: Hello
Moments later
Prerna : What??Kunal….are you….
Prerna drops the phone and falls Naira holds her
Naira: What happened Prerna?
Prerna: Naira ..woh… .woh… Mishti.
Naira: Mishti? What happened to Mishti
Anurag wants to hold Prerna but the situation prohibits it which makes it worse for him
Prerna: Mishti is missing. Kunal says he is unable to find her
Kartik: What? Mishti is missing
Anjali looks at Kartik in awe
Kartik (manages himself and):But who is Mishti?
Naira understands it and : Mishti is Prerna’s sister sir
Anurag: Then go soon and approach the police. Naira you also go with your friend.
Naira: Okay sir
Naira takes Prerna out. Anurag and Kartik grow restless. They exchange concerned glances.
Kartik: Anurag sir I am going for office. Papa has called for a meeting
Anurag: Okay Kartik sir. Im going to meet the venue manager for my sister’s wedding. So Anjali call someone from the department for your class.
Kartik and Anurag rush out to catch up with Naira and Prerna
Naira: Kartik you have to handle Abir
Kartik: He knows?
Prerna: Abir and Kunal found her missing…woh…actually
Flashback
Kunal is very much worried for Mishti. Just then Abir comes there
Abir: Kunal where is Mishti?
Kunal tells the happenings to Abir
Kunal: She is very worried about him
Abir: Yeah Kunal. That Rajdeep Mehta and Rohit have ruined her happiness
Kunal: But your arrival will make her happy. Ill call her
Kunal goes in search of Mishti to the ward but she is not there. Both Kunal and Abir search for her everywhere but they are unable to find. They bump into Keerthi
Keerthi: What happened Kunal?
Kunal: Bhabhi… sorry Mam woh
Keerthi: Bhabhi is fine
Kunal: Bhabhi Mishti is missing
Keerthi: What?
Keerthi too joins them but ultimately they find her nowhere. Thats when Kunal calls Prerna
Reality
Kartik: I suspect Mr.Mehta and Rohit in this
Prerna: Those brutes wont let her in peace
Anurag: Is Akash informed?
Naira: Bhabhi has informed him already
Kartik: We have to find Mishti at any cost
They speed their way to the hospital
Hospital
Akash Naksh and Naina have reached there
Abir: Akash bhaiya where will she be?
Akash: The team is on search
Kartik Naira Anurag and Prerna rush there. As soon as they reach cries are heard close to a godown near the hospital. Everyone rush there to see the godown on fire
Lady in the crowd: I saw a guy sneaking in with a girl. She is inside in the fire
Abir believes that the girl is Mishti. Without a second thought he plunges inside the godown
Kartik: Abiiirrrr ..
Kartik is about to go in. Anurag and Akash stop him
Akash: Kartik dont be a fool like Abir. Forces have gone in. They will bring Him out. Mishti will not be here
Meanwhile inside the godown
Abir enters and his eyes search for Mishti. Moments later he sees Mishti hiding from the fire in a corner. She is suffocating in the smoke which is clear from her face
Abir: Mishti
On hearing his voice Mishti runs to him amidst the falling pieces of roof with fire. She hugs him and faints in his arms due to suffocation
Abir takes her in his arms and struggles in the fire. The fire gaurds rush in and take Abir out along with Mishti. Kartik and Naira run to him
Kartik: Abir why did you run into the burning
Abir: Its a reflex like how you jumped into the water to save bhabhi
Naira: Kartik shut your mouth and lets rush her inside first
Mishti is rushed to the emergency ward. Everyone is waiting outside with anxiety.
Akash: How did she get inside?
Kartik: Akash the answer is obvious its Rohit and Mr.Mehta
Naina: Why doesn’t that fool leave us even after Rupali’s recovery?
Anurag: Naina dont worry..we will handle him
Just then Keerthi and Kuhu come out
Naksh: What happened Keerthi?
Keerthi: She has fainted due to suffocation thats it. She had a cut on the forehead but its sutured and treated well. She will gain consciousness in some time
Prerna: Then everyone go home. Ill stay here with her
Abir: Prerna bhabhi you go..dont tell aunty and uncle about this they will be worried. Ill stay back
Prerna: But
Anurag: Prerna..he wants to take care let him do and what he said is correct dont make them worried
Prerna: If they ask about the suture?
Anurag: We will manage it. Now lets all go. Take care Abir
Kartik: If you need anything just give me a ring
Abir nods and everyone leave. The episode freezes