Love Is In The Air Episode 49 – TMT Updates

Episode begins

Komolika is exterior Prerna’s room watching her from the darkness. She feels a faucet on her shoulder and turns. There stands a person along with his head lined in a hoodie. His face is hidden within the darkness of the evening

Komolika: Every thing is prepared now. I’ve began the plan

Man:Good job Komolika

Komolika: I need Anurag at any value

Man: And I need my revenge at any value

Komolika: Now we’ll hear no matter occurs in her room

Man: Nice plan. You’re a genius

Komolika: Because of Mr.Mehta and Rupali mam

Man: Oh Rupali mam too helped

Komolika: She has such a superb mind and after figuring out my real love for Anurag she helped me enhance my plan

Man: Thats nice Komolika. Chal lets depart.

He takes Komolika with him. On the opposite finish Prerna who’s unaware of all that is sleeping peacefully . Her telephone rings and its Anurag

Prerna: Anurag ..

Anurag: Prerna woh… Rohit…

Prerna: Rohit?

Anurag: Is severe now. Police need to enquire Mishti and we’d like an indication of the member of the family..so..

Prerna: I’ll come to the hospital

Anurag: Kunal has come there to choose you..sneak out fastidiously

Prerna: Okay ..In poor health come

Prerna will get prepared and involves her window to sneak out. Komolika hears the rattling noise in her speaker as she is within the automobile

Komolika: Shsh..She is opening her window..did she discover out?

Man: No means..

Komolika: Then flip again..to her home..lets see what’s happening

The person turns the automobile they usually go in the direction of Prerna’s home however earlier than they might attain Prerna leaves with Kunal. Komolika runs to the place the place she positioned the microphone and sighs put of aid on discovering it there. She peeps inside and sees the setup by Prerna to persuade her dad and mom that she is there and Komolika is satisfied too. She will get again smiling.

The scene shifts to the authorities hospital

Kartik: Why will we hassle Mishti now?

Akash: Protocol Kartik..she too has gained consciousness and her assertion is required

Simply then the nurse comes out

Nurse: Sir..he’s prepared for the enquiry

Akash rushes inside with Kartik Naksh and Anurag

Akash: Rohit..who did this to you?

Rohit (in a staggeered tone) : He wont depart you…he received’t depart anybody….his plans are huge

Kartik: Who’s it? Did he..

Rohit: I solely tried to avoid wasting Mishti from the truck he had organized to hit her…he knew it by some means and lit hearth within the godown..he attacked me and took me to my home and hung me..like ……

Everyone seems to be shocked

Anurag: Is it Mr.Mehta?

Rohit: He wont do something instantly….its his man….he was hiding his face and we all know him by the identify Polo

Naksh: Polo?

Rohit: His nickname..he’s thirsty for revenge

Akash: Revenge towards?

Rohit: Goenkas, Singhanias , Basus everybody

Akash: How are they linked?

Kartik: Is that this revenge for one thing latest or?

Rohit: He stated he was ready for 25 years to satisfy this revenge

Anurag: I suppose Rohit is blabbering within the sedation

Nurse: Sir he isn’t beneath sedation..we made him prepared in line with the enquiry protocol

Akash: Rohit..are you able to assist us sketch his physique construction atleast

Rohit nods

Akash: Good…constable deliver the sketch incharge and get it executed quickly. Kartik..Anurag In poor health be right here you each go to Mishti and be there

Naksh: In poor health be come too

Anurag Naksh and Kartik depart for the hospital

Hospital

Prerna indicators the shape. Simply then Kartik Naksh and Anurag come. Kunal, Keerthi Kuhu and Abir rush to them. So does Naira

Kartik: Naira how did you come right here?

Naira: With Prerna and Kunal..with all this occurring I cant keep there at peace

Kartik: What about your well being?

Naira: Oh ho mendak shut up haan..my bp will elevate if im at house..cease your tar tar and inform us what Rohit stated

Anurag and Kartik narrate the happenings

Abir: That day too he warned Mishti about Mr.Mehta..and..I misunderstood him

Keerthi: Precisely..now together with Mr.Mehta there’s another person too

Naira: Extra thirsty for vengeance..however how are all of us linked that too 25 years again

Kartik: Possibly our dad and mom may have a solution

Naksh: Kartik..if that’s the case..once we met Mohini aunty for speaking about our marriage ceremony our dad and mom would have recognised proper, equally when Dadi and uncle got here to see Naira muma and papa had been right here..they’d have recognized too

Anurag: Possibly they knew thats why they agreed to your love

Kartik: No Anurag..if that’s the case they’d have reacted..accepting love was due to their belief on us

Kunal: I suppose they’re related with out their data

Kuhu: Fool dont blabber

Abir: Wait Kuhu..I suppose he’s proper..they’re related by someway they don’t realise however that man is aware of

Prerna: How is that potential?

Naksh: Why not Prerna? They perhaps linked to him independently…with out figuring out that others have a hyperlink too

Kartik: Lets begin to work on it

Abir: Not now bhai. Now we have to think about Sagaai preparations. Solely 8 days for it..as a result of its 12 pm and its Sunday already..subsequent Sunday we have now sagaai

Anurag: I’ll handle it you…

Abir: No bhaiya..its our accountability too..what say?

Kartik: Positively . Lets work on it

The police get out of Mishti’s room

Kartik: Sir..

Police: Mishti is saying that she was strolling absent mindedly and truck was approaching her..when Rohit grabbed her aside and took her to the godown..she was protesting his actions however all of a sudden the place was on hearth and smoked stuffed in every single place..the following particular person she noticed was Abir

Anurag: That confirms Rohit’s assertion

Police: Precisely..I have to report back to Akash sir..In poor health take your depart

The policeman leaves. The scene freezes

Faculty

Naira is carrying quite a lot of books . She sees Anjali going to Kartik’s cabin and is irritated as normal. She muuters to herself and doesn’t think about her steps. She slips and the books fall. Naira is about to fall when she feels a grip . She who had closed her eyes in fright opens them to see Kartik holding her

Kartik: Why dont you watch out?

Naira: Sorry woh…

Anjali runs to them. On seeing her Kartik makes Naira stand and strikes a step away

Kartik: Miss. Naira watch out . You have got simply now recovered

Naira nods. Kartik leaves from there. Naira begins to choose the books

Anjali: Why are you all the time behind my Kartik?

Naira in thoughts: That ought to be my query

Anjali: I wont allow you to woo him..he’s mine..and solely mine. Higher keep away

Naira: Anjali..first show that he’s yours then speak

Anjali: Accomplished then..within the coming school occasion..I’ll stroll the ramp with Kartik and dance with him. In the event you can cease him. Its a problem

Naira smiles as Anjali leaves from there. The scene freezes.

Hospital

Keerthi: Abir you may take her house now

Abir: Didi what do I say at house?

Keerthi: Inform her that her obligation simply obtained over and in regards to the suture , inform that she fell down and thats why you introduced her with you

Abir: Arent we doing one thing dangerous?

Keerthi: Abir..we aren’t positive about something now..how can we inform anybody about it..its higher to cover it..

Abir: Okay then..In poor health take her house

Abir walks contained in the room. Mishti is chatting with Kuhu

Abir: Kuhu..prepare In poor health drop you too

Mishti: Kuhu will go together with Kunal..hena

Abir: When Im right here why to hassle him..he simply now went to have some sleep

Mishti beneath her breath: Budhuram..he won’t ever perceive something

Mishti: Abir… .dont act dumb

Abir simply then realises it

Kuhu: Im leaving from right here to get Kunal..he’s an even bigger tubelight

Kuhu leaves

Mishti: I needed to be alone with you…

Abir: Sorry woh..

Mishti: Rockstar is popping right into a rock these days..no romance nothing waste

Abir: Did you simply name me waste?

Mishti nods.

Abir: Chashmish..Woh yesterday all that occurred

Mishti opens her arms and calls him for a hug. He hugs her

Mishti: Thats alright..Im effective see..proper in entrance of you

Abir: Hereafter you aren’t going wherever alone..obtained it

Mishti: Par..restroom toh jaa sakti hoon na

Abir begins to giggle. The scene freezes

PRECAP

1. Its Sagaai purchasing time

2. Naina is shocked

3. Anjali crosses limits