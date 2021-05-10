Love Is In The Air Episode 52

Hello all here is next episode
Recap: Kartik and Naira give their names for the ramp walk stunning the students at the registration counter. Past of Praveen aka Polo gets known from Swarna. Abir gifts Mishti. Keerthi has gone to the boutique for dress alterations. The detective squad is shocked to know about the rape charges on Praveen aka Polo
Episode starts
Detective Office
Akash: He raped someone ?
Tanvi: Haan its what the records say
Jia: Who is the girl?
Tanvi scrolls through the record and : Mithali Gupta
Rahul: Now who is this Mithali?
Naina: If it was rape accusations then definitely the proceedings details will be in the court library. Ill get it and find out about the girl
Ishani: I guess she is someway related to Singhanias, thats why he wants to avenge them too
Akash: Yes thats right, the relationship between Basus and Goenkas is clear now
Rahul: Logically Anurag has to take revenge from Polo and not the converse
Akash: Maybe Mr.Basu had to do something with the girl he loved
Rahul : Wait a minute why cant the girl he loved be Mohini? If not why would he kill Mr.Basu
Naina: Thats very logical Anurag is a year elder than Kartik and when Mr.Basu died Mohini ji was pregnant with Keerthi and she is almost 2 years younger to Kartik
Rahul : These are just speculations right
Naina: These have to be true if Mithali is related someway to Singhanias and if her kids if she had them match the criteria
Rahul: Thats fine but why Goenkas..he..
Ishani: Budhu ram didn’t you remember aunty telling that under the influence of drugs he thought that it was Manish uncle who pushes Soumya aunty
Rahul: Then why does he want to harm Mishti
Tanvi: Because Mishti is Abir’s weak point. He loves her, by harming Mishti he could torture Abir and thus torture Manish uncle
Rahul: Such a psycho
Akash: He is indeed. Naina come lets go to the library now
Rahul: Wont it be closed?
Naina: It closes at 11 pm only , lets go
Tanvi: Till then we will search for proofs to prove that Polo is Praveen
Ishani: Ill collect the identification marks from Rohit’s sketch
Rahul: Ill come with you
They disperse to their work. The scene freezes
Hospital
Naira comes out of the her consultant’s room with Kartik
Kunal: What did they say?
Kartik: Good improvement but needs medicines for a month
Kunal: Ill get the medicines bhai
Kartik: No
Before Kartik could reply Kunal rushes to the pharmacy. Kartik and Naira proceed to the counter to pay the bill. Naira is shocked to see the file before hers. She nudges Kartik
Kartik gives a puzzled look and his gaze follows Naira’s pointed hand and he is shocked to see the name “Mrs.Rupali Mehta”. Kartik remembers that Rupali had been the patient of the hospital
Kartik: She has come for checkup Naira
And they turn to see Rupali standing behind them
Rupali: Hai Kartik Hai Naira
Naira: You know us?
Rupali laughs and : Why won’t I know my husband’s arch enemy?
Kartik: See madam we are on our own track better don’t disturb us
Rupali: I have no intention but unfortunately our appointment dates coincided. Naira hope you are doing fine..you will of course Kabir is in jail but not longer. Rajdeep will bring him out
Kartik gets angry but Naira holds his hand tight and gestures him to stay calm
Rupali: Then again Kartik will cry Naira…Naira..like a coward
Voice: Don’t you dare to speak to my bhai like that
There enter Abir and Mishti
Rupali: Oh..singer Abir Goenka…and yeah Mishti..just escaped Polo right…and that Rohit traitor is still alive bad luck…and one more good news Naira..Aditya is out as an engagement gift for your bhai and bhabhi
Abir: You bring anyone you can , but you cannot spoil our happiness anymore
Rupali: You forgot your tour? And Naira in the water tank
Kartik: Of course we haven’t as we have learnt our lesson and became stronger. Now none of you can do anything
Mishti: Rupali you have just recovered so dont stress yourself with such toxins and if you can show some brain to your idiot husband
Rupali: All your days are marked, your sister will not succeed in her love for other girl’s guy
Saying this Rupali storms off
Mishti: Did she say Anurag jiju being someone else’s?
Kartik: Mishti..its about Komolika I guess
Abir: All criminals are together.
Kartik: Until we are together none of them can do anything
Abir: Any idea where Prerna bhabhi is?
Naira: With Anurag
Mishti: Fine then..
Abir: Bhai Ill ..
Kartik: Drop Mishti and come..even Im dropping Naira so no worries
They depart to their destinations
Boutique
Keerthi: Ill check these clothes and tell you
Stylist: Okay mam, trial room is on your right
Keerthi collects her clothes and walks to the trial and is suddenly shocked to see Aditya seated at a corner watching her with lust in his eyes. Keerthi gets shocked
Keerthi: I…should go back I guess…nnnooo….I should not…Keerthi be bold..he can’t do anything to you.
She lets deep breaths and enters the dressing room. Moments later she comes out wearing her blouse and walks out to get help to tie her dori. Suddenly she feels a hand on her bare back and gets shocked, with all courage inside her she turns to slap the person but stops suddenly.
Keerthi: Naksh?
She hugs him crying
Naksh: Of course its me..who else did you think of ?
Keerthi: Wow..wow..Aditya
Naksh: Aditya?
Keerthi: Haan he..he was here
Naksh pulls her closer and ties her dori
Naksh: Its okay if he is here. Until Im there you need not be afraid of anyone
Naksh takes Keerthi to the stylist. On the way Aditya walks into them
Aditya: Getting married aren’t you Keerthi?
Naksh: Yes we are getting married.
Aditya: Oh congratulations
Aditya extends his hand but Keerthi is reluctant. Naksh shakes the hand
Naksh: Thanks. Chalo Keerthi
He takes Keerthi away
Aditya in mind: I will not let anyone else marry you. Ill get you or Ill destroy you
Roadside Chat Shop
Anurag and Prerna are enjoying each other’s company and their snacks
Anurag: You should have seen the girls’ reaction on seeing Kartik and Naira together
Prerna: I just wish Anjali to see them together
Anurag: She will of course on ramp day
Prerna: Im waiting for her reaction. It will be worse than Komolika’s reaction at the concert
Prerna giggles. Anurag pulls her closer
Anurag: You girls enjoy other girl’s jealousy right
Prerna: Of course..when a guy wanted by all loves us we indeed enjoy that feel
Anurag: Acha…
Prerna: Haan aur kya, see when a girl who wants your attention sees that your all attention is towards me and when she knows that you are mine I feel so happy about that. I know its bad to be in that girl’s situation but..in
Anurag: In your case Im yours and will always be yours
He kisses her. Just then his phone buzzes
Anurag: Kartik?
Kartik: Anurag come to the address I send with Prerna at once
Anurag is shocked. The scene freezes