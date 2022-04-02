Love Island Australia Host Sophie Monk Post Shock Elopement

Sophie Monk surprised her 614,000 Instagram followers with a surprise announcement.

“I have a hubby! ” she wrote.

“We ran home-ish. I can’t believe I met him on the plane! This is madness. Best flight of my life! I really believe everything happens for a reason. I love You @JoshuaGross.”

camera icon Sophie Monk and her now-husband tied the knot in a surprise marriage. Credit: instagram , instagram

“Thank you for tolerating how messy, disorganized and lazy I am. You are my best friend in the world and welcome to how funny my jokes are and how I totally break you in Xbox F1! We are both lucky.”

Love Island Australia host, 42, and her neurosurgical robotics consultant beau Joshua Gross, 41, exchanged vows at their Central Coast home barely…