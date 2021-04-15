Love Makes Magic Character Sketch – TMT Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Howdy buddies I got here up with one new story love makes magic this story based mostly on Kartik marriage with Vedika so I assumed to jot down kartik did’t marry Vedika naira return in Kartik’s life I hope you all like this story

Naira Singhania

She loves Karthik and never a phrase can decide how a lot she loves him, however one evening her life turned the other way up and he or she by no means thought that her Karthik would suspect her. When Santosh requested that query then all the things in her life was over if she needed to finish her life however she couldn’t as a result of then she was pregnant, she determined to stay for her child, she went to Goa she gave delivery to Kyra, she loves her son, she lives with Kyrav in Goa , she indignant with kartik however she didn’t hate him as a result of her coronary heart doesn’t enable to hate him

Karthik Goenka

He loves Naira a lot, however he doesn’t understand how the suspicion entered his thoughts, how can he doubt her later when he loves her a lot, he asks Naira, he thinks he’ll clear up the issue if he asks Naira however his life shocks him, Naira leaves him Solely then did he notice that he had made a giant mistake that day, when Naira left him and his happiness left him, he blamed himself for Naira’s demise, he punishes himself. He’s all laughing earlier than however not mentally. Requested to marry, he doesn’t conform to the wedding, however he agrees by everybody compulsion he lacking Naira

Vedika

She loves Karthik, she thinks Karthik loves her, that’s the reason he agreed to the wedding and he or she is optimistic

Goenka desires Karthik to marry Vedika as a result of they suppose that Vedika is ideal match for kartik

Singhania Lacking Naira particularly Naitik and Naksh are saddened by Karthik Vedika’s marriage

Singania didn’t settle for Vedika as their daughter

ALL CHARACTER ARE SAME FROM SERIAL

Love makes magic Character Sketch I hope you all prefer it Please inform me your ideas and let me know while you all need the subsequent episode slinent readers please do feedback

Thanks

Regards Creator.,

Sanjhuvikasini KS.,

