Love makes pain yrkkh FF – Telly Updates

Naksh Came to gv house
Naksh calls out
Naksh : Karthik where are you
Everyone comes to the hall
Manish: Naksh when did you come sit down
Naksh: Where is Karthik?
Swarana: What happened Naksh Karthik has gone to the office
That time Naira come downstairs
Naira: bhai
Naksh looks at her
Naira: Brother when did you come
Naksh is quiet and Naira notices something is wrong
Naira: Why are you nervous about what happened
Naksh : I want to talk to you
Naira: What the happened bhai
Naksh : i need to talk about something
Manish: Okay, we are not interfering in the
matter of brother and sister, Naira take your brother to your room and talk
Naira nods
Naira and Naksh come to the room
Naira: What happened brother why are you nervous
Naksh : I want a truth
Naira was confused
Naira: I do not understand what truth you want bhai
Naksh : How did that accident happen to you a week ago
Naira was shocked
Naksh : Naira I am just asking you
Naira: Why are you asking this what happened now bhai
Naksh: Answer what I asked and how the accident happened
Naira: It was raining that day so I could not see the road clearly, so the accident happened
Naksh: Oh now I have to believe this OK, then why did you take the car at that time
Naira did not understand her brother asking this
Naksh: Tell me Naira why are you silent and why you are driving at night
Naira: I went to buy some stuff
Naksh: Lying
Naira was shocked and did not know what to say to her
Naksh: Why are you lying to me, I know everything about what happened that night, I also know about you Karthik question, so you should not lie
Naira is in tears and Naira is shocked that she doesn’t know how her brother knows
Naira: Bhai
Naqsh: Why are you hiding from me about this matter, how did Karthik ask you that question, why did not you tell me, did not tell papa about this matter also Naira I asked you why you were sad when you were in our house, but you said I was fine
Naira: Sorry bhai I don’t want to bother you all, that’s why I didn’t tell anyone about this Now Papa is in good health Now if I say this he will get depressed
Naksh: When you are in sorrow, how can papa be happy You don’t have to be here come Let’s go to our house
Episode freeze
What happen next keep guessing
Utile then bye bye
