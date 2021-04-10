Love makes pain yrkkh FF – Telly Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

Naksh Came to gv house

Naksh calls out

Naksh : Karthik where are you

Everyone comes to the hall

Manish: Naksh when did you come sit down

Naksh: Where is Karthik?

Swarana: What happened Naksh Karthik has gone to the office

That time Naira come downstairs

Naira: bhai

Naksh looks at her

Naira: Brother when did you come

Naksh is quiet and Naira notices something is wrong

Naira: Why are you nervous about what happened

Naksh : I want to talk to you

Naira: What the happened bhai

Naksh : i need to talk about something

Manish: Okay, we are not interfering in the
matter of brother and sister, Naira take your brother to your room and talk

Naira nods

Naira and Naksh come to the room

Naira: What happened brother why are you nervous

Naksh : I want a truth

Naira was confused

Naira: I do not understand what truth you want bhai

Naksh : How did that accident happen to you a week ago

Naira was shocked

Naksh : Naira I am just asking you

Naira: Why are you asking this what happened now bhai

Naksh: Answer what I asked and how the accident happened

Naira: It was raining that day so I could not see the road clearly, so the accident happened

Naksh: Oh now I have to believe this OK, then why did you take the car at that time

Naira did not understand her brother asking this

Naksh: Tell me Naira why are you silent and why you are driving at night

Naira: I went to buy some stuff

Naksh: Lying

Naira was shocked and did not know what to say to her

Naksh: Why are you lying to me, I know everything about what happened that night, I also know about you Karthik question, so you should not lie

Naira is in tears and Naira is shocked that she doesn’t know how her brother knows

Naira: Bhai

Naqsh: Why are you hiding from me about this matter, how did Karthik ask you that question, why did not you tell me, did not tell papa about this matter also Naira I asked you why you were sad when you were in our house, but you said I was fine

Naira: Sorry bhai I don’t want to bother you all, that’s why I didn’t tell anyone about this Now Papa is in good health Now if I say this he will get depressed

Naksh: When you are in sorrow, how can papa be happy You don’t have to be here come Let’s go to our house

Episode freeze

What happen next keep guessing

Utile then bye bye 👋👋

