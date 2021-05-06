Love of sacrifices and trust (Chapter 14)

Whole night Vansh had been looking at Riddhima’s photograph red eyes with revenge pouring out of them ,he had made Riansh asleep besides him.

Whole day crying for his mom ,Riansh had finally asleep.

When it was late night and Vansh eyes got dead staring at her photo he fell asleep,actually unconscious.

He saw,

” Vansh in lavish black coat,formally dressed up waiting in a garden for someone.

Suddenly the lights get on,he sees the beautiful decoration all around,

Decoration was such as stars are shining all around then he heard the voice of a fountain,he rushed to that place ,he saw a girl in red saree swirling around the fountain. He kept looking at her ,

Vansh : Riddhima…you are here…I was waiting there.

Riddhima stops and looks at him with a beautiful smile.

Vansh steps forward…Riddhima steps backward.

Vansh tried to touch her but saw her standing behind fountain, there was water between them,but he could clearly see her face.

Both smiled to each other.

Riddhima ran ,Vansh ran behind her. He tried to catch her but she seemed to be disappeared,he stopped and looked around,Riddhima came from behind and blindfolded him.

Riddhima whispered; Find me by feeling me.

They then played.He could feel her,her laugh ,every gesture. He then stopped and removed the blindfold.Riddhima was standing in front of him.

He was about to touch her but Riddhima said,

Riddhima: Time has played with us,seperated us even before uniting.

Vansh stayed stunned ,his smile vanished.

Riddhima:Those airs ,which brought you my fragrance ,will cheat on you. But if you meet God,then ask him once,

(Riddhima becoming serious)

Ask him once that why he seperated us

Vansh screamed Noooo

Riddhima disappeared.Lights got off.

Vansh screamed Riddhimaaa… ”

He got up with a jerk,but he had no time to think over that dream because he heard a voice.

Riansh had been fallen from bed.

He was putting hand over his eyes ,

Vansh rushed to him ,all shocked,lifted him up

Vansh: Riansh.Riansh what happen

Riansh: Dad…

Vansh: Riansh why are you keeping hands over eyes

Riansh: Dad ,I am seeing mom hanging….

Vansh became shocked. After all Riansh was a 4 yr old child,seeing his mom like that,its unbearable for everyone.

Vansh tried to calm him down but Riansh fainted.

Vansh rushed him to hospital,

After half an hour,

Vansh saw doctor coming out.

Vansh was all wet,in tears,sweat, pain was pouring out of him ,trembling and shivering voice he asked,

Vansh: Doctor ..

Doctor: Mr Vansh I had told you,that he had undergone a surgery then there should be no trauma in his life,but see his condition, he is so much traumatized, what has happened

Vansh with hanging no courage to say but with broken words,

Vansh: He…he actually ..lost..lost his mom yesterday.

Doctor was extremely shocked

Doctor: I am really sorry Mr Raisinghania..

Vansh stayed quiet.

Doctor: Once again sorry to say,but we are doctors, not God,some things are not in our hands,and Riansh ,he had got a trauma shock. We have ,no medicine for him. Only his inner will can make him conscious

Doctor left.Vansh look inside Riansh’s room

Riansh was lying unconscious ,machines all over attached to his small body,oxygen mask over face ,sight was such that every father would die on,

Vansh kept looking at him helplessly.

Then he turned and saw God’s idol ,but without a word left from there with full speed.

He reached his home,and straight went to small house temple ,which Riddhima had made from her hands,

He saw Riddhima’s photo.

Vansh angrily ,painfully,crying,sobbing,aching voice said to her photo,

” I was coming with you na,it was you who stopped me ,you who told me that I have to be there for Riansh . Can’t you see now, Riddhima our Riansh is in that condition ,I am helpless.

(Crying more bitterly)

Whyare you not coming now, what do you think, am I able to breath without you,no ,Riddhima I am feeling suffocated. I dont want to breath in the air in which your breath is not mixed ,still I am ,a dead body is roaming around just for Riansh, and he,

(Crying heart wrenchingly)

Riddhima if anything happen to him today, I will not be able to even spend a moment in this world,but I want to yaar..i want sometime..some time to burn that soul who burnt my family.”

Then after staying silent for some moments Vansh picked up the small box from which Riddhima used to daily do Vansh’s and Riansh’s tilak.

He rushed back and reached the hospital. Riansh was still the same unconscious.

Vansh did Riansh’s tilak,kissed his tiny hands and kept crying bitterly, saying please wake up,dad need you.

Riansh saw the dream,

” Riddhima in white long anarkali , cooking food.

Riddhima: Rianshhh comeon baby …

Riddhima comes to room. Riansh was playing .

Riddhima: Riansh still playing bacha,you have to focus on study na

Riansh: Why would I..you are here for me na.

Riansh smiles. Riddhima looks at him with smile but pain in eyes.

Riddhima: Okay come ..have food.

Riansh : First you find me…one chance of hide and seek please.

Riddhima runs behind Riansh, she was looking at him in different way.

Riansh was laughing, enjoying to the core of heart.

Riansh: Mummaaa come naa

Riddhima stopped and kept looking at him.

Riansh stops and sees Riddhima not around. He rushes here and there to find her.

Finally he sees her .

Riansh crying a little,: Mumma have you forgotten me?

Riddhima sat down : If you would not have been here, who would I had to die upon,If you would not have been here, who would have been to live upon.How can I forget you?

Riansh smiles and they then comes to kitchen.

Riddhima gives him food,

Riansh : Mom feed me by your hand

Riddhima kept looking at him with tears gave him Vansh’s photograph and started stepping backwards,

Riddhima: Air will blew,but I will not be here, there will be colours, every story will have my name, the more you will try to forget me,the more you will memorise me.

She smiles, Riansh shocked kept looking at her, air blew, her dupatta fell upon his face, he removed it and Riddhima was not there.

Riansh kept screaming;”Mummaaa”….”

Riansh woke up.He whispered mumma…

Tears rolled down his eyes and fell on Vansh’s hand. Vansh got alive and next few hours were in Riansh’s care.

Then Angre came with ishani

Vansh : Riansh ,stay ,I will just go to doctor and come back.

Riansh was sleeping.

Vansh was about to go but saw angre and ishani ,

Vansh stopped

Ishani: Can we stay with Riansh for sometime?

Vansh: I dont believe anyone now.

Ishani: Come on bhai,we have cctv in this room. You can go to doctor.

Vansh stared them and left.

Ishani crying hugged Angre

“How to help bhai at this time,he has to find Riddhima’s bhabhi killer and take Riansh’s care too. All alone…”

Riansh opened eyes. He thought,

“Mom killer….”

Riansh removed the oxygen mask

“Call daddy”.

Vansh came running

Vansh tried to make him wear Mask again but he denied.

Riansh:Dad..you want me to fight ..and stand erect

Vansh crying nodded.

Riansh: Then I promise I will fight.and win but you also have to fight and kill my mom killer.

Vansh stayed stunned,that small age and that maturity.

Riansh:Will you

Vansh assured him

Riansh:Then go now ,at the moment

Vansh: But Riansh you..

Riansh:I am fine dad. I will be fine. We have CCTV here too. You go at the moment, else I will myself go.

Vansh became shocked.Riansh’s small weak eyes had that much firmness,that revenge and anger.Vansh kissed his hands and left.

