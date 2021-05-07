Love of sacrifices and trust (Chapter 15)

(Note from reader:This was extremely difficult for me also to write all this as I am a great Riansh’s lover. But still let it be as it was destined ,I also want thank all the readers who helped me shape this ff as it is the last episode, I will extremely appreciate if you all who ever read my ff ,take out some moments and drop a comment)

Episode starts with Vansh spending every moment in finding that person who snatched his life.He checked almost every CCTV photages he had 100 of times,every thing ,every minute thing related to Riddhima,he got no clue,police didn’t get any clue,he had left sleeping ,eating , all the time was in finding the culprit and taking Riansh’s care.

Then Riansh came to him,he was standing quiet. Vansh kissed him and took him to make him sleep.

Riansh: Dad..let the window stay open.I am feeling suffocated. Vansh made Riansh sleep ,Riansh started coughing sleep,Vansh rushed to kitchen to bring water. He had let the window open as Riansh was feeling suffocated. Riansh was sleeping,holding Riddhima's photograph, eyes were dry but marks of tears were visible.

Riansh saw in dream that Riddhima pulled him . He in reality fell down of bed. Riansh got up and heard a voice. Riansh screamed dad….. Vansh heard the voice and within a second reached the room. He saw knife stabbed on bed. Riansh rushed and clasped Vansh. Vansh rushed and looked down,he saw a man running. Vansh :Riansh just close the window. Saying this Vansh jumped out of window, not caring about the height, he just jumped. The culprit had jumped via rope but he did it without any rope because in front of him,was the demon ,he wanted to burn the soul of whom. Vansh rushed with full speed towards that guy. But that guy ran towards main highway, while chasing him ,Vansh didn’t notice the full speed traffic and cars. A car collided with Vansh and he fell on the car’s bonnet. In between the culprit rushed. Vansh looked all around but he was gone. Vansh returned back, Riansh rushed to him and hugged him tightly. Riansh: Dad you know,mom pulled me in my dream and thus I got saved . Vansh smiled. Riansh saw Vansh’s injuries and got scared. Vansh carassing his hair, Vansh thought Your mom is saving you even when she is not here and I, Don’t worry,today I was close to him. Tomorrow he will be close to death. Then next day, in one cctv photage,he got shocked to see,

It was the cctv photage of Raibajar market,Riddhima had went in a shop and then she recieved a call,she rushed somewhere,Vansh checked the call list of that day,It was Siya,telling her to meet her,Vansh straight went to Siya, Siya oepened the door and got scared seeing Vansh.She then calmed down and hugged Vansh and cried. Vansh:What happened with Riddhima? Siya:(Shocked):Bhai,,why are you asking me?Do you have doubt on me? Vansh shows the call list, Vansh:You called Riddhima, one days back of her murder,somewhere.. Siya:Bhai..I just called her to come home if she is feeling alone without you..nothing else. Vansh:Say the truth siya Siya:Bhai stop it Vansh screamed Say the truth Siya Siya started crying and sobbing: Bhai I really called her normally,you know we called Riddhima bhabhi and Riansh to home normally,I am not related to murder bhai, Vansh:Siya ,you know,you are my younger sister,we hardly have age gap between us,I am 24 and u 22,still,I never considered you as sister,always tried to give you the love of a daughter.Siya that girl who died,she was not any normal girl,she was the breath of your brother,what you are seeing in front of (screaming) is not Vansh Rai Singhania, (he fell down on knees),Its a dead body Siya,I am a dead body now,i would have died that day itself,but she came (crying bitterly) Riddhima came in my dream,she told me to fulfill her trust,her trust that I am always by the side of Riansh,I had to live and make this sacrifice for Riansh.. (He stood up and looked in Siya's eyes) Siya,you know,it is hard to die for someone,but it is much more hard,to live for someone.You brother's dead body is trying to live for Riansh,and I need the name of his mother's murderer at any cost.I need the name of my Riddhima's murderer. Vansh was very firm in his tone,Siya got more scared,she had understood that he will find the murdered even from the hell ,so she started with trembling voice.. Siya:Bhai,Just for the love of that daughter that you gave me always,I am also going to tell you something on the basis of trust,keep my trust too bhai.Actually..(crying heavily)..I had been in love with Vidyut for many years,but there had been some misunderstanding,between us,and that day,he came at home,I was alone,Ishani di and Angre bhai were out of city,so were you,and dadi ,maa were also not at home,.(crying more heavily)...He came at home and kept proposing me..I was alone,I got scared,I was not sure about his love completely,so I kept denying him,he then..tried to(heavily with breath stopping voice)..he tried to molest me...I rushed somehow to my room..I had no option than to call Riddhima bhabhi...so I called her..she came rushing to me ...with a gun in hand..I actually didn't tell her that someone is trying to ..I just told her to come with your gun and as she came..she got shocked to see Vidyut trying to break the door of my room,she showed him gun,she couldn't believe that Vidyut can be like this....I was screaming bhabhi.. bhabhi from inside,I don't know how but Vidyut recorded my voice at that time.Then I told bhabhi about my relation with Vidyut,she was to call you ,but I gave my vow to bhabhi to not tell you anything,else I will die.She didn't believe me and was calling police so I took up the gun and was about to shoot myself,she somehow stopped me, Flashback: Riddhima;Siya..don't get scared,Vidyut is the one who was going to do wrong then why do you want to save him? Siya:Because I still love him. Riddhima stunned, Riddhima:What ?Didn't you see that he is a beast? Siya:Bhabhi please..he did that for his love,everyone would have done this,I had kept him waiting for years. Riddhima:You have got mad Siya ,do you have any idea of love?What are you saying. Siya made Riddhima out forcefully,giving her vow that she will die if she tell it to anyone. Riddhima thought to tell Vansh when he will return the next day. Flashback ended. Siya:RIddhima bhabhi went home,kept your gun back,next morning at 4 o clock,Vidyut went to your home backdoor,and played my voice recording in which I was shouting bhabhi...bhabhi... Bhabhi thought,in the dark,as if I am there,she opened the door to see as she was already too tensed for me from the previous day incident, And then(crying heavily),Vidyut attacked on her head and hanged her so that it looks as suicide. Siya kept crying bitterly Vansh was listening to her looking in her eyes,trying his best to believe that his Siya can do that? Siya looked at him.. Siya:Bhai,Vidyut came to me at 5 o clock....he told me what he did with bhabhi Vansh :(in low tone as everything was unbelievable for him):I returned home at 7...she was still hanging...you got to knew at 5 o clock..why did you not came to see her? Siya:Bhai..even if I would have come.What difference it would have created ,she had died.. (Vansh couldn't believe) Siya looking in his eyes firmly, Siya:It is not going to create any difference even now,if you kill Vidyut,hang him ...will it create any difference?Will bhabhi return? Vansh looked at her by narrowing eyes,as if trying to see in her eyes the evilness that he couldn't witness till now. Siya:Bhai ,you have my vow..you will not do anything to Vidyut ,else I will die. Vansh(in trembling voice and breathing hard):You...you have no pity for Riddhima?You don't want her to get justice? Siya:what justice bhai..she had gone. Killing Vidyut is not a solution. Killing him will not return Riansh's mother. Vansh got up staring her,as is he had comitted a mistake by calling her sister. Siya held his hand tried to stop him,kept him asking to not hurt Vidyut,but Vansh went away in car, Vansh came to the same place where Riddhima's last rites were performed. He sat over that place ,down on earth,and kept looking at the ground,tears were falling down from his eyes on earth ,his heart had so much pain,it seemed to him that he might get an attack again,he somehow tried to control,because he had to live for Riansh.He touched his forehead on ground there,and with red eyes, "Riddhima ,I found him.I promise,those who did this with you,those who snatched your life,those who snatched you from me,those who s5natched my son's mother,they have no right ,no right to even take one more breath,Siya.she is saying that taking revenge will not bring you back,but she doesn't know,that this is not revenge,this is ,this is to show the devil,that your life was not such that anyone can snatch it ,they have no right to breath after stopping your breath.They have no right to ..(and he stopped as his heart was aching unbearably), He got up and rushed. He reached Vidyut's place.Vidyut opened the door,as nothing had happened. Vidyut:Vansh..bhai you,what happened?Did you get any info about Bhabhi's killer? Vansh was looking at him red eyed,as his every breath was forcing Vansh to kill him. Vansh came inside,as he moved forwarded ,Vidyut kept stepping back,then within a second Vansh fiercely pushed Vidyut to ground,held his hair and kept betaing his head again and again to groung.Then he got up and Held Vidyut from collar and kept kicking him hard ,then he held his throat and pressed it that hard as Vidyutt's breath was about to stop,Vidyut was trying to fight back ,but vansh 's power today,it seemed that Vansh had got whole universe power today,He held Vidyut from neck and took him to terrace,and pushed him down,Viidyut fell down from third floor,then Vansh got down.He again lifted Vidyut and kept punching him hard ,in chest ,mouth everywhere. Vansh then stopped and kept his legs over his throat, Vansh:How are you feeling Vidyut:Vansh..i am unable to breath. Vansh:You have few moments left,tell fast,how you dared to even glance at my Riddhima.. Vidyut:Because I... Vansh took his leg back and sat down and lifted Vidyut by holding neck and kept looking in his eyes fiercely. Vidyut:I had hated you always,we both start everything together,but you always won,you got a great business,and then love...(Vidyut's words were broken as he had some breaths left)...and when i was going to make Siya mine,that Riddhima ,she messed it, Vansh pushed him back hard Vidyut:Vansh will your Riddhima return after killing me? Vansh : No,but you will also not live by making her away from me. And Vansh pressed his leg hard on his throat and he died. Next somedays were in courts,Angre proved in court that Vansh did it in self defence of his child from the killer of his wife.Court gave clean chit to Vansh,Vansh fired FIR on Siya,and Siya was given the jail punishment,for helping murderer and hiding the crime of a murder. That night, Vansh was managing Riddhima’s almirah ,he was taking out her sarees and dresses and looking at each for hours,with every cloth,a lot of memories of her were clouding vansh’s mind.he was trying hard to make himself strong,to control his heart,but how could he,

Vansh first takes out a black saree from her wardrobe and gets lost in flashback,

“Vansh is sitting on bed and working on laptop, Riddhima comes there with a sad and tensed face,she was wearing black saree, Vansh looks at her.

Vansh : Is everything fine jaan?

Riddhima giving him furious look and then makes crying face.

Vansh shuts down laptop,and got shocked and came to her and made her sit besides him.

Vansh: Riddhima, please jaan tell me what happened

Riddhima stood up furious,

Riddhima,” Why my hair dont get long”?

Vansh shocked,”What?”

Riddhima ” Our neighbour,her hair got upto knees length and see mine ,still upto waist”.

Vansh laughs.

Riddhima more furious,

“That’s why I didn’t wish to tell you.”

She was about to leave but Vansh held her hand and stopped her,he sat on knees and kissed her waist.

Her breath got stopped.

Vansh : This length of your hair is just perfect for me.

Riddhima blushed.

“Flashback ended”.

Vansh’s heart ached so much ,he hugged that black saree very tightly.

He then with shivering hands took out a golden saree,

Another flashback started,

“Vansh was maintaining his files,Riddhima came and sat in his lap.

Vansh looked at her and smiled,he held her from waist.

Vansh: What’s in the mood darling.

Riddhima showed her hands.

They were adorned with heena.

Vansh: So..you want me to find my name in this?

Riddhima: That at night.

Vansh: Then ..what now?

Riddhima: I actually …

She started blushing.

Vansh dragged her more close.

Riddhima closed her eyes and whispered,

” I actually applied this heena before getting ready…and now its wet….and I have to get ready for puja…”

Vansh: Okay…I get it.

He brought golden saree and made Riddhima sit in his lap and then lights off.

Flashback ended.

Vansh kept sarees back and closed the Almirah with a jerk as he was having a lot of pain in chest,unbearable to hold.

Then Riddhima appeared in front of him,same chirpy face,same smile ,same yellow dress, Vansh who was crying bitterly,smiled,then became serious, Vansh:i am sorry riddhima,I couldn’t save you. Riddhima cupped his face, Riddhima:Vansh, we are humans,we don’t have everything in our hand.You had nothing in your hand that time,but you know what,giving life to someone who had gone,is to take up his responsibilities that the person left,to take up the trust that the person did on you.

Vansh: So you will not be here(crying bitterly)

Riddhima: I will be always there na..when you will see this house, you will find me sitting on sofa and waiting for you,

When you will come to this room, you will find me in every little thing,

These walls,Vansh I painted them myself, I am in their every corner,

These paintings and photos,I am in their every colour,

When you will see Riansh, you will find me in his little eyes,

When Riansh will play, you will find me smiling,

When you will feed Riansh, you will feel my hands will be with your hands,

When taking him to school,you will find me at every step of the way,

When you will come to kitchen,I am in the fragrance of every spice,

When you will come to temple,I will be in the light,

When you will come to sleep Vansh,you can feel me on the pillow besides you,

When you will go to office,

You can find me in the keys of your car which I always gave you,

When you will water plants in the lawn,which I planted, I will be there in every flower.

When you will breathe Vansh, I will be in every breath,

When your heart will beat,every beat will have the name ,”Riddhima”.

Riddhima: When you will see my bangles,I will be there in every kinkle

When you will see my sarees,I will be there in every sequin’s twinkle

Vansh: If I want to hug you?

Riddhima: Hug yourself tightly,I will be in the warmth.

Vansh cried more bitterly.

Riddhima: It needs a lot of sacrifices Vansh to keep up trust of someone,you know vansh,our love,is that pure,that even after being in two different worlds,our souls are united.You have to keep this love of trust and sacrifices Vansh. Vansh tried to held her but she disappeared.he screamed Riddhima.

Riansh is sleeping between Ishani and Angre, in reality he was pretending to sleep. As soon as he found Ishani and Angre asleep he got up and with tiny legs moved to a corner of room and opened his small cupboard.

Then he took out a card from it in which was written, “World’s best mom”;

His flashback starts,

“Riddhima: Riansh baby where are you comeon ..

Riansh sneaking from behind a wall,

Riddhima sees him and smiles .

Riddhima: Don’t know where Mr Riansh Raisinghania has gone…amm how to find him..

Then she goes behind him and hugs him tightly. Both laughs.

Riddhima lifts Riansh up, Riansh kisses her cheeks.

Riansh: Mom ,I have something for you.

Riddhima: What my baby

Riansh gets down and bring the card. Riddhima opens the card and sees ,” World’s best mom” written on it.

Riddhima gets emotional and kissed Riansh on forehead ,cheeks and hugged him tightly “

Flashback ends. Riansh feels strong pain in heart.

He was crying ,bitterly but silently,so that Ishani and Angre doesn’t wake up.

He then took out a dupatta from cupboard,

And covered it all around sobbing and crying ,

Flashback started,

” Riansh is sitting on bed and playing. Riddhima comes from behind and hugs him.

Riddhima makes him stand on bed and shows him a tshirt,

Riansh sees tshirt ,which was same as Riddhima’s suit.

Riansh gets excited,

Riansh:” Wow mumma same as yours”

Riddhima smiles: yess bacha

Riddhima makes him wear that and they both click selfies and enjoy.

Flashback ended.

Riansh kept hand over his mouth because now he could not control crying sound.

Then he saw Riddhima in front of him.

Same suit of which Riansh was having dupatta,

Same charm, same beauty.

Riddhima: Riansh,stop crying my child. You are brave baby na

Riansh signs no.

Riansh: (slowly whispering ): Maa please cone back na…I will never trouble you,will never ask you for anything. Just come back Maa, I feel a lot of pain in chest when I see you not around.

Riddhima : Riansh, you know my son, you are the son of World’s strongest dad,who is just living for you now.You also have to be very strong for your dad.Very brave for your Mom’ s expectations.Riansh you have to fight the troubles, your mom can not always be there to make you stand na..you have to stand yourself.

You have to keep up my name. You have to prove ,that you are Riddhima’s ansh.

Then Riddhima smiles. Riansh crying runs forward to hug her but she dissapears.

Riansh falls on floor.

Riansh: Mummaaaaa

Vansh comes from behind and lifts him up and wipes his tears but within a second they again flew out of eyes.

Vansh kissed his forehead. And took him with him to make him sleep.It was the biggest challenge of Vansh’s life now,to make Riansh sleep.

Next morning early,Angre and Ishani were leaving.

Angre:Vansh… Take care of Riansh,he really needs you.

Vansh nodding,: My life’s every moment is just devoted to him.

Then Vansh came and sat besides Riansh,who was looking at the lawn,with desolated eyes.His little eyes,had no life remained.Vansh was silent,he knew he had to make Riansh live again for the sake of Riddhima but how,what could he say.

Riansh slowly,:Dad,I know that,mom won't return now. Vansh was shocked by his confession,he thought that Riansh will never understand it,after all he was 4 years old just. Vansh: Riansh...she is with us always.In our hearts,in our every moment,every memory. Riansh smiled a bit.Riansh had made his mind to stay positive for Vansh,Vansh had made his mind to live for Riansh. Riansh:Dad,let's water the plants. Vansh nodded and got teary eyed.They both went and started watering and then Vansh started making Riansh wet,he too did,and they started playing,they were laughing to pretend to each other,but tears were rolling down from there eyes,there heart were aching,thanks to the water that they thought that tears are not visible. Then they both stopped,air blew,and they saw Riddhima,in the same long white dress,she was swirling in water,her hair had got wet ,she moved to Vansh,Vansh smiled and tried to feel her dripping hair but she disappeared ,Vansh got shocked,she got to Riansh,Riansh tried to feel her cheeks ,she smiled to him and disappeared. Riansh cried more.Vansh then saw Riddhima bringing towel for Riansh and making him dry that he might get cold,she disappeared,Vansh rubbed his eyes and ran inside the house and got towel for Riansh and made him dry. They then sat for breakfast,they both saw Riddhima bringing breakfast and preparing their lunchbox and telling the to finish food,as they try to touch her she disappeared,Vansh turned his face so that Riansh may not see his tears ,he then fed food to Riansh., Vansh then made Riansh ready for school,they saw Riddhima all around,cleaning house ,making them get ready,laughing ,dancing, both of their hearts were aching.Vansh made Riansh get ready. Then they both came to hall.Riddhima came in red saree to vansh and kissed his cheeks, Riddhima:Sometimes in memories,sometimes in talks.I am always there for you, Vansh tried to held her but she disappeared. Then Riddhima came to Riansh in same blue dress which she usually wore,she carassed his hair, Riddhima: When you will close your eyes,I will be beneath your eyelashes. Riansh tried to hug her but she disappeared. Vansh lifted Riansh,and went out of house,they turned to lock the house,and saw Riddhima saying bye to both of them ,giving them flying kisses,swirling and that same lively face on which both of them could die.She again disappeared,Vansh locked the door,Riansh hugged Vansh and cried bitterly,but silently,he thought Vansh would not know,Vansh also cried bitterly,thinking that Riansh doesn't know that he is crying. Both wiped tears fast and looked at each other with smile. Scene ends on their family photo hanging on the wall with Angel sticker on it. "Its not easy to die upon someone, but more hard is to live for someone, its a bond of love, love of sacifices and trust".