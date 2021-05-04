ENTERTAINMENT

Love of sacrifices and trust (UPCOMING PROMO 4)

Telly Updates

Scene starts with Riddhima in white long anarkali , cooking food.
Riddhima: Rianshhh comeon baby …
Riddhima comes to room. Riansh was playing .
Riddhima: Riansh still playing bacha,you have to focus on study na
Riansh: Why would I..you are here for me na.
Riansh smiles. Riddhima looks at him with smile but pain in eyes.
Riddhima: Okay come ..have food.
Riansh : First you find me…one chance of hide and seek please.
Riddhima runs behind Riansh, she was looking at him in different way.
Riansh was laughing, enjoying to the core of heart.
Riansh: Mummaaa come naa
Riddhima stopped and kept looking at him.
Riansh stops and sees Riddhima not around. He rushes here and there to find her.
Finally he sees her .
Riansh crying a little,: Mumma have you forgotten me?
Riddhima sat down : If you would not have been here, who would I had to die upon,If you would not have been here, who would have been to live upon.How can I forget you?
Riansh smiles and they then comes to kitchen.
Riddhima gives him food,
Riansh : Mom feed me by your hand
Riddhima kept looking at him with tears and started stepping backwards,
Riddhima: Air will blew,but I will not be here, there will be colours, every story will have my name, the more you will try to forget me,the more you will memorise me.
She smiles, Riansh shocked kept looking at her, air blew, her dupatta fell upon his face, he removed it and Riddhima was not there.
Riansh kept screaming;”Mummaaa”….

The post Love of sacrifices and trust (UPCOMING PROMO 4) appeared first on Telly Updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
7
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top