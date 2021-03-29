LOVE OR BETRAYAL EPISODE 28 #IMMJ2 #FANFRICTION TRUTH! – Telly Updates

HELLO GUYS FIRST OF ALL HAPPY HOLI. BECAUSE OF COVID IT IS NOT THAT HAPPY. BUT THEN ALSO. I AM GLAD TO SEE YOUR SUPPORT. THANKS A LOT. I AM HAPPY YOU LIKED PREVIOUS EPISODE AND WILL LIKE THIS ALSO. SO LET’S START..…
Shehgal mansion
Riddhima: ya sure mom. Aree ha i am coming. What is timing? Oh ohk ok. I will come. You wait there only after the flight lands. Ya take care. Love you. Bye. (On call)
Riddhima: ishani! ishani! (Calling her). Where is she. No response? I will check.
She entered ishani’s room. She saw her dancing and she is using earphones.
Riddhima: how bad she dances. (laughing)
Hey ishani are you even listening.
No response
Riddhima: this girl. She dint even noticed me?
Then riddhima thrown a pillow on her face.
Ishani: what was that riddhima!? (Angry). Wait i will show you.
Then she also thrown a pillow on her face.
Riddhima: hey! What are you doing. I was calling you and you dint even bothered. When i entered i saw you dancing like a joker.
Ishani: joker!? Seriously?(pouting)
Riddhima: aww ok not a joker……monkey. (she raned out after saying this)
Ishani: riddhima!(angry) i will not leave you.
Riddhima (shouting from hall): i am going to pick up mom. Stay here only monkey. (she took keys and left from there running)
Ishani: i will see you riddhima. Tum ghar aoo bas.
Riddhima was driving while listening song. She was listening despacito. (lol who know to sing.well i do XD) she started singing. But with wrong lyrics. (Almost everyone do this)
She reached airport. She saw anupriya. She approched her
Riddhima: mom! After 1 week!! How was your trip? Was it well? Did you enjoyed? (Asking many more questions bla bla bla)
Anupriya: aree baba calm down. Let’s go home then we will talk.
Riddhima: okay. (smiled)
They left from airport. Suddenly riddhima received a call. She talked and told anupriya.
Riddhima: mom you know driving na?
Anupriya: of course i know. You have doubt. (stern)
Riddhima: no no. I was saying can you drive back to home. I got an important call. It is veryyy urgent otherwise i would have camed. Sorryyyy mom. (sad face)
Anupriya: it’s ok bachha you go. I will go home. First nation. Go. (smiled)
Riddhima: thanks mom. Byeee.
Anupriya left
Riddhima: now riddhi manage how will you go. Oh no. Today is strike of taxi. What a luck riddhuuu.
Suddenly a car camed. A man in red shirt and black pants with black tie camed out of it. Riddhima ignored him. (now you all must have gussed who is he). He approched riddhima.
Man: hey!
Riddhima: what you need mr. Raisinghania?(sad)
Vansh: i think you are looking for a taxi. For you information….
Riddhima: today is strike. I know well. After all i am…..
Vansh: dsp riddhima shehgal. (Loud)
Riddhima: correct so now move out of my way.
Vansh: really? Oh my then how will you manage to go station. Need lift?(overacting)
Riddhima: first of all stop this over acting. Oh my bla bla. And secondly i don’t need. Now answer what are you doing here? Following me? (Stern)
Vansh: no camed to pick up a friend. There he is.
Riddhima: who…….aryan you? That time i left you but if you tried to do anything then you will see my wrath. And i mean it! (Angry) and you. Red shirt black pant. You are his friend. Seriously?
Aryan: riddhima. I am sorry. I was mad that time. I though that i loved you but it was just an attraction. Sorry. Please forgive me i don’t want to loose a friend. Sorry riddhima.
Riddhima: i…. What can i say. I also thought that i am loosing a friend but….what you did is not easy to forgive.
Aryan becamed very sad. Then suddenly he heard….
Riddhima: but i do forgive you!! After all we are buddies. (she hugged him)
Aryan: seriously riddhima??thanks a lotttt!!!!!(very happy)
Vansh smiled seeing them happy.
Riddhima: and you red shirt black pant. Answer me! (Lol red shirt black pant srsly?)
Vansh: i got a name from my parents. VANSH. What is this red shirt black pant. Respect my beautiful name and handsome personality. (attitude)
Riddhima: whatever. How you becamed his friend all sudden.
Vansh: why will i tell you. I am nothing na so leave. Oh god see time. Don’t you have to leave. (Smirks)
Riddhima: shit! Not much time left.
Can you drop me?(hesisting)
Vansh: no need to hesitate sweetheart. I will drop you come.
Aryan: then what about me. (ignored man)
Riddhima: who stopped you. Come.
They left and riddhima entered her cabin. She saw inspector vijay.
Ins.Vijay: ja hind mam!
Riddhima: jai hind! Work done?
Vijay: yes mam he is dead.
Riddhima: great inspector. Well done. You may leave now. Jai hind.
Inspector: jai hind.
Riddhima done her work and left to her home. She talked with anupriya. They did long chit chat. And then she departured to her room.
Other side…..
Ragini: bhaiyaaaaa!!! You can’t leave me. It’s all because of me. Sorry. I will average your death. Riddhimaa!you are dead. WAIT AND WATCH. (Angry as she will burst like volcano)
At midnight…..
Someone entered riddhima’s room. After ten minutes he/she left.
At morning……
Riddhima: ahhhhhhhhhh. (shouting at the top of her voice.)
