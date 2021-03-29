LOVE OR BETRAYAL EPISODE 28 #IMMJ2 #FANFRICTION TRUTH! – Telly Updates

ENTERTAINMENT

HELLO GUYS FIRST OF ALL HAPPY HOLI. BECAUSE OF COVID IT IS NOT THAT HAPPY. BUT THEN ALSO. I AM GLAD TO SEE YOUR SUPPORT. THANKS A LOT. I AM HAPPY YOU LIKED PREVIOUS EPISODE AND WILL LIKE THIS ALSO. SO LET’S START..

Shehgal mansion

Riddhima: ya sure mom. Aree ha i am coming. What is timing? Oh ohk ok. I will come. You wait there only after the flight lands. Ya take care. Love you. Bye. (On call)

Riddhima: ishani! ishani! (Calling her). Where is she. No response? I will check.

She entered ishani’s room. She saw her dancing and she is using earphones.

Riddhima: how bad she dances. (laughing)
Hey ishani are you even listening.

No response

Riddhima: this girl. She dint even noticed me?

Then riddhima thrown a pillow on her face.

Ishani: what was that riddhima!? (Angry). Wait i will show you.

Then she also thrown a pillow on her face.

Riddhima: hey! What are you doing. I was calling you and you dint even bothered. When i entered i saw you dancing like a joker.

Ishani: joker!? Seriously?(pouting)

Riddhima: aww ok not a joker……monkey. (she raned out after saying this)

Ishani: riddhima!(angry) i will not leave you.

Riddhima (shouting from hall): i am going to pick up mom. Stay here only monkey. (she took keys and left from there running)

Ishani: i will see you riddhima. Tum ghar aoo bas.

Riddhima was driving while listening song. She was listening despacito. (lol who know to sing.well i do XD) she started singing. But with wrong lyrics. (Almost everyone do this)

She reached airport. She saw anupriya. She approched her

Riddhima: mom! After 1 week!! How was your trip? Was it well? Did you enjoyed? (Asking many more questions bla bla bla)

Anupriya: aree baba calm down. Let’s go home then we will talk.

Riddhima: okay. (smiled)

They left from airport. Suddenly riddhima received a call. She talked and told anupriya.

Riddhima: mom you know driving na?

Anupriya: of course i know. You have doubt. (stern)

Riddhima: no no. I was saying can you drive back to home. I got an important call. It is veryyy urgent otherwise i would have camed. Sorryyyy mom. (sad face)

Anupriya: it’s ok bachha you go. I will go home. First nation. Go. (smiled)

Riddhima: thanks mom. Byeee.

Anupriya left

Riddhima: now riddhi manage how will you go. Oh no. Today is strike of taxi. What a luck riddhuuu.

Suddenly a car camed. A man in red shirt and black pants with black tie camed out of it. Riddhima ignored him. (now you all must have gussed who is he). He approched riddhima.

Man: hey!

Riddhima: what you need mr. Raisinghania?(sad)

Vansh: i think you are looking for a taxi. For you information….

Riddhima: today is strike. I know well. After all i am…..

Vansh: dsp riddhima shehgal. (Loud)

Riddhima: correct so now move out of my way.

Vansh: really? Oh my then how will you manage to go station. Need lift?(overacting)

Riddhima: first of all stop this over acting. Oh my bla bla. And secondly i don’t need. Now answer what are you doing here? Following me? (Stern)

Vansh: no camed to pick up a friend. There he is.

Riddhima: who…….aryan you? That time i left you but if you tried to do anything then you will see my wrath. And i mean it! (Angry) and you. Red shirt black pant. You are his friend. Seriously?

Aryan: riddhima. I am sorry. I was mad that time. I though that i loved you but it was just an attraction. Sorry. Please forgive me i don’t want to loose a friend. Sorry riddhima.

Riddhima: i…. What can i say. I also thought that i am loosing a friend but….what you did is not easy to forgive.

Aryan becamed very sad. Then suddenly he heard….

Riddhima: but i do forgive you!! After all we are buddies. (she hugged him)

Aryan: seriously riddhima??thanks a lotttt!!!!!(very happy)

Vansh smiled seeing them happy.

Riddhima: and you red shirt black pant. Answer me! (Lol red shirt black pant srsly?)

Vansh: i got a name from my parents. VANSH. What is this red shirt black pant. Respect my beautiful name and handsome personality. (attitude)

Riddhima: whatever. How you becamed his friend all sudden.

Vansh: why will i tell you. I am nothing na so leave. Oh god see time. Don’t you have to leave. (Smirks)

Riddhima: shit! Not much time left.
Can you drop me?(hesisting)

Vansh: no need to hesitate sweetheart. I will drop you come.

Aryan: then what about me. (ignored man)

Riddhima: who stopped you. Come.

They left and riddhima entered her cabin. She saw inspector vijay.

Ins.Vijay: ja hind mam!

Riddhima: jai hind! Work done?

Vijay: yes mam he is dead.

Riddhima: great inspector. Well done. You may leave now. Jai hind.

Inspector: jai hind.

Riddhima done her work and left to her home. She talked with anupriya. They did long chit chat. And then she departured to her room.

Other side…..

Ragini: bhaiyaaaaa!!! You can’t leave me. It’s all because of me. Sorry. I will average your death. Riddhimaa!you are dead. WAIT AND WATCH. (Angry as she will burst like volcano)

At midnight…..

Someone entered riddhima’s room. After ten minutes he/she left.

At morning…

Riddhima: ahhhhhhhhhh. (shouting at the top of her voice.)

AH WHAT? YAR ANNOYING USER. NOOO. THIS IS WHAT YOU ALL ARE THINKING. DON’T WORRY. YOU ALL WILL GET TO KNOW SOON. THIS IS MY PROMISE. TELL ME WHO COULD HE OR SHE MUST BE. WHOSOEVER WILL GIBE CORRECT ANSWER I WILL MENTION YOUR NAME. TELL HOW WAS IT ANNOYING,FUNNY,BAD,NICE? I NEED NICE AND HONEST COMMENTS FROM YOU ALL YES. SEE YOU VERY SOON. HAPPY HOLI ONCE AGAIN. TAKE CARE.

