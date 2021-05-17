LOVE OR REVENGE?- intro and episode 1

hi Everyone!!.iam heeena and iam going to write a FF on qubool hai😊.iam writing this FF in behalf of my sister and she have made this storyline but she wants me to continue it so iam starting this FF in behalf of her and hope you all will like it 😊.

story intro:

1. DILSHAD: grandmother of sanam, seher and haya. Mother of late Asad and najma.mother in law of zoya and imran.she escaped from Tanveer when she was killing every members of Asad family and she escaped along with haya.she thinks sanam and seher too is dead.

2. HAYA: daughter of Najma and imran.lives with her grandmother due to her parents death.

3. TANVEER: mother of ahil and rehaan.killer of Asad,zoya ,najma and imraan.she killed all of them because she loved Asad and due to obsessiveness she killed every members of Asad family due to furiousness and insults because of zoya.she took all properties of Asad after their death and still doesn’t know that Asad and zoya’s twin is alive.she is blind.

4. AHIL RAZA IBRAHIM: son of Tanveer and dawood.he runs a company and that company is the number one company in bhopal.he runs this company along with his brother rehaan.loves his mom a lot.

5.REHAAN RAZA IBRAHIM: son of Tanveer and dawood.cab driver and partner with ahil. Kind and very good hearted person.

6.SANAM : daughter of Asad and zoya.twin of seher.lives in Mumbai along with seher.she hates badi ammi(dilshad) as she dint take her along when Tanveer killed their parents.her eyes is filled with revenge on Tanveer.

7. SEHER: daughter of Asad and zoya.twin of sanam. Fun, bubbly,careless and carefree girl.she has talent in running a company so she is going to start a company in bhopal with the help of shaadh.

8.SHAADH: friend of sanam and seher.lives in bhopal. He decides to help sanam and seher for both their aim.

episode 1:

an apartment is shown and in that apartment in one of the house sanam and seher are seen living and they are seen discussing something very serious…

Sanam: today we are returning to Bhopal after 15 years..and iam going especially to revenge Tanveer. I will make her confess the truth and I will get the justice for our parents and for our Najma aunty and imran uncle and this is my promise.and seher you should defeat that royal company(ahil company) in bhopal because it belongs to Tanveer… understood?

but to her shock sanam sees seher is enjoying with bubble gum in her mouth..

sanam gets angry on seher and pulls her ears and seher screams in pain..

seher screams: aaaaahhh..arrey sanam please leave me…it’s paining too much..

Sanam angrily: iam pinching your ears to make pain only..iam telling serious but you are enjoying with bubble gum huh??

Seher: iam sorry..I just tried to blow balloon from bubble gum as all my friends used to do so iam sorry na please..

seher makes a face and asks sorry and sanam laughs looking at her facial expression and forgives her…

seher: I know sanam you will surely forgive me if I make a face and that’s why I wantedly did it… because it’s habitual of yours to forgive me if I make face and I know since 15 years..

sanam looks angrily at seher while seher calms her down..

Seher: ok fine don’t get angry again.we’ll discuss about bhopal now..so we are leaving mumbai today right?

Sanam: yes..

Seher: how did you find about tanveer’s company there?

Sanam: shaadh told me about it..he knows that I want to take revenge from Tanveer and he doesn’t know the reason for taking revenge but he agreed to help us and he will also help you in your company matters and I decided to start a dhaba in bhopal and shaadh have arranged everything related to that and there is only one thing is pending ..

Seher: what’s that?

Sanam: tomorrow when we reach bhopal there will be grand opening of my dhaba..and these all arrangements were made by shaadh..

seher gets happy and jumps in joy..

seher: then I can eat pizza, pasta, maggi, chicken soup, sandwich and all my foodies freely and I don’t need to pay for it so yayyy..iam so happy about it..

sanam stares seher and..

Sanam: you can eat freely only if you do your job correctly orelse you have to pay me..

seher makes a face and..

Seher: so you are going to make me work by blackmailing me…

sanam caresses seher’s face and..

Sanam: you have talent in running a company seher.you can easily defeat that royal company too so you should do it but you are lazy I know…we have to defeat and get justice for our parents and so we should take exact revenge on tanveer.so you have to defeat her company and this will make her pride vanish and then I will make her confess the truth and will send her to jail one day soon.. understood?

seher nods her head and hugs sanam..

Seher: i accept that iam lazy and funny girl but for our parents justice I can do anything so I will surely do it sanam.you can trust me fully but you have to do me a favour alright?

sanam looks seher in confusing way and..

sanam: what favour?

Seher: you have to send me pizza and sandwich regularly to company okay because I can’t concentrate if pizza is not around me..

telling this seher makes a face while sanam laughs and hugs her and..

Sanam: ok foodie I will send you pizza regularly..

telling this they go and pack their things to leave for bhopal and finally they time has come and they pack all their items and leave for airport and they board the flight and sanam and seher feel their heart heavy as they are going to their real home after 15 years…

Seher: bhopal have snatched everything before 15 years and now we are going there after 15 years..

Sanam: yes..it snatched but we are going to change that snatched fate now by getting justice!!

Seher: yes..first we will go and meet our abbu and ammi in graveyard because we dint even look their grave yet..

Sanam: yes..first we will go and meet them..

telling this they both gets emotional and finally they sleep in flight and after sometime they arrive at bhopal and they get down from flight and they get their luggages from luggage area and they wait for shaadh and finally they see shaadh and both go and hugs him happily while sanam gets teary and still hugs him…

sanam (teary eyes): thank you so much shaadh.

Shaadh: for what you are thanking me??

Sanam: you are just a friend but you are doing lot of favour for us and I couldn’t return to you…iam just useless friend..

shaadh closes her mouth and..

Shaadh: I agree that you are useless.

sanam hits him while shaadh laughs..

Shaadh: I told you are useless because you always blame yourself as useless and so I told you as useless because you never appreciate yourself and only blame yourself…

sanam smiles and..

Sanam: ok fine I won’t blame myself hearafter..

Shaadh: this is my friend..so come let’s go home..

telling this shaadh takes sanam and seher in his car and takes them to some dark area which suprised them..

Seher: hey buddy is your home is in this forest?or you living with animals??

sanam laughs while shaadh stares seher and ..

Shaadh: actually my house is in city but my house’s guest room alone is located in this forest and so I came to leave you (seher) here…now you understood I think?

seher makes a face and turns away while shaadh and sanam laugh at her and shaadh takes them deep into forest and he takes to a graveyard of Asad and zoya which suprised them both and both sanam and seher gets emotional and hugs their graveyard and cry their heart out….

Sanam(looking at zoya graveyard): ammi..I returned to you. Please take care of me..I can’t lie on your lap but you can protect me so please be always there around me..and I will get a justice for you soon so please help me in that case too..(telling this she wipes her tears and kisses zoya’s graveyard)

telling this sanam stands and goes towards her abu’s grave while seher sees zoya’s grave and cries and she lies down on zoya’s grave and cries…

Seher: ammi..why did you go away huh??i won’t leave that stupid and I want to burn her alive but law won’t allow me so I will surely get your justice and I will break her pride so soon..just watch it and you will be happy seeing that.and I will come here daily and I will lie on your graveyard as like your lap…. because you are there for me here(graveyard).

telling this she too cries and goes to abu’s grave and finally they finish talking with their graveyard and stand up and suddenly sanam faints due to overstress seeing her parents graveyard and shaadh holds her and he lifts her and takes her to his car along with seher and he makes her sit and her drives the car…

THE SCENE FREEZES..

precap: seher meets rehan and fools him. Sanam sees her dhaba and gets emotional. Haya and dilshad comes to dhaba.