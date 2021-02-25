ENTERTAINMENT

Love sitcom? Netflix’s ‘Country Comfort’ will win your heart!

Posted on

Sitcoms are one of the most acclaimed genres. There are plenty of sitcoms in Netflix’s slate but many of them are not original to Netflix. But now, the steaming giant is trying to step up its game by ordering a new sitcom ‘Country Comfort’. Mark the release of this show Netflix20th original sitcom.

‘Country Comfort’ features Catherine McPhee in the lead role, Bailey. She is playing the role of an aspiring country singer. After Bailey’s car breaks down, she knocks on a door for help where she is mistaken for being a nanny. However, she accepts the job of caring for the 5 children of Beau, a rugged shepherd. Bailey would be the tenth nanny Beawar hired as all the last nine struggled to keep their children! Eventually, the children become close to their nanny, who misses becoming a parent. Not only the children but Bailey also find their peace in them. She finds a small band of hers in her music-loving family, which helps her pursue her singing dreams again.

Netflix will leave ‘Country Comfort’ on 19 March 2021. The show will have 10 episodes with approximately 25 minutes of run-time. This sitcom-comedy series is produced by Caryn Lucas. The star cast includes Katherine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Piper Braun, Shiloh Verico, Griffin McIntyre, Janet Varney and Eric Balfour. This upcoming Netflix original is going to be full of love, humor, innocence and heartfelt feelings, making it thoroughly entertaining and a perfect family watch!

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
911
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
837
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });