Love sitcom? Netflix’s ‘Country Comfort’ will win your heart!

Sitcoms are one of the most acclaimed genres. There are plenty of sitcoms in Netflix’s slate but many of them are not original to Netflix. But now, the steaming giant is trying to step up its game by ordering a new sitcom ‘Country Comfort’. Mark the release of this show Netflix20th original sitcom.

‘Country Comfort’ features Catherine McPhee in the lead role, Bailey. She is playing the role of an aspiring country singer. After Bailey’s car breaks down, she knocks on a door for help where she is mistaken for being a nanny. However, she accepts the job of caring for the 5 children of Beau, a rugged shepherd. Bailey would be the tenth nanny Beawar hired as all the last nine struggled to keep their children! Eventually, the children become close to their nanny, who misses becoming a parent. Not only the children but Bailey also find their peace in them. She finds a small band of hers in her music-loving family, which helps her pursue her singing dreams again.

Netflix will leave ‘Country Comfort’ on 19 March 2021. The show will have 10 episodes with approximately 25 minutes of run-time. This sitcom-comedy series is produced by Caryn Lucas. The star cast includes Katherine McPhee, Eddie Cibrian, Ricardo Hurtado, Jamie Martin Mann, Piper Braun, Shiloh Verico, Griffin McIntyre, Janet Varney and Eric Balfour. This upcoming Netflix original is going to be full of love, humor, innocence and heartfelt feelings, making it thoroughly entertaining and a perfect family watch!