Love & Sonu’s Wedding Moment







In the latest episode of Ishk Par Zor Nahi, there will be some more amazing and dramatic twists tonight you will watch, Dadi saying that Sonu is sleeping here so don’t make noise and because he is sleeping here why did Sarla say that she is not here. Stopping them Chachi says that try to keep your volume low because he is sleeping and his sleep may break due to your talks. Dadi says that Sonu respects us and he has values for us hence he will not do whatever his mom has done.

Dadi further says that his mom was just a stain but my Sonu is a moon. Dadi calls Sarla & says that Sonu is here should I send you her images. Sarla says no there is no need to do that meanwhile, Ishki asks her to tell if they have a history between them. Ahaan says that is not history that is chemistry, she replies ok! if this is chemistry so tell me about the chemistry between us. He says her to get up there Dadi and Chachi leave.

There Mayank tries to pamper her and to take her inside. A waiter sees them, Raj and Kartik take Sarla to the party and show her that there is no one and no party is going on. Sarla says that she wants to see Sonu. Raj says that Sonu is sleeping inside, Sarla says let’s go and check. Both of them get worried about her because she says that she will call Dadi and then you guys will get to know why I’m here.

In the other scene, Rhea thinks that the time she has spent with Ahaan was a good time. She comes out of the room but there she hears Dadi and Chachi both of them are talking about her and after this, she rushes to her room back because she is wearing a one-piece.

Riya says thank god that Dadi did not identify her otherwise Ahaan has to pay for that and has to face Dadi. There Dadi gets a call from Sarla where she says that Sonu is at a party and enjoying. Dadi says that you are lying because Sonu is sleeping inside her room so how can you see her there. The episode ends here with this shocking and confusing twist. Stay tuned to get the complete written update.