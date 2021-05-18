Love – Sweet or Bitter(1) #Riansh OS (Real story) by Pomu

Hello, yesterday I had a headache so I couldn’t write anything. And today too I won’t post my ff bcoz i am busy with this OS. This OS will be of 2-3 parts. And this OS is a real story which I have gone through. But I am in role of Siya in this story. So let’s start.

A girl in early twenties pulls the blanket from another girl sleeping in the bed.

Ishani : Riddhu di, wake up. Bade papa is calling you. Some handsome is going to come today to meet you.

Riddhima who is sleeping woke up with a jerk.

Riddhu : What are you saying Ishu ? I already told papa that I don’t want to marry anyone. Tell papa to inform that boy not to come and even if he comes then too I won’t meet him.

Ishani : I won’t tell bade papa. He’ll not listen to me, you know na.

Riddhu : No problem. I’ll tell him.

Kabir entered her room hearing their conversation.

Kabir : You won’t. We will marry off you to a prince. We will make sure he is best for you and take good care of you.

Riddhu : I won’t marry any prince and bhai, you know very well what I need.

Kabir understood what she meant.

Kabir : Ishu, you go from here.

Then all the family members except Riddhu’s cousin sisters entered Riddhu’s room and locked from inside and said to Ishani not to eavesdrop them.

Siya : Ishu di, why everyone asked us to sit in living room and not to eavesdrop them.

Sejal : Siya di, is it bcoz Riddhu di said no to every proposal came for her.

Ishani : Its none of our business. We obey what elders asked us to do. Even I don’t why all elders get into Riddhu di’s room sometimes and locks in from inside..

Siya : I am sure there is some secret they are hiding from us.

Sejal : But what’s that secret ? Can we ask them ?

Ishani : I think its better for us to keep quiet. We don’t how will they respond. So its better that we keep distance from elder’s things.

In Riddhu’s room :-

Rudra : Riddhu, you’re the first daughter of the house who is born after 4 boys. So we never punished you for anything. But we never expected you to be fell in love with someone that too with a boy having bad character.

Riddhu : Dad, Vansh is good. He is little poor and of low caste. All of u are hating him bcoz of it, right ?

Aryan : Riddhu, we all love u but are u saying that Vansh is good. The one who tried to beat Angre with his so called friends or local goons.

Angre : I don’t know what will happen if bade papa didn’t came at right time. He and his friends would have beaten me and still u love that man.

Riddhu : You all have no right to talk about him so irrespectfully. I know he tried to beat Angre bhai and it is his fault but that doesn’t mean he is bad. Angre bhai is also at fault. If Angre bhai didn’t humilate him in college then he wouldn’t do so.

Ajay : Are u saying Angre is at fault and your boyfriend is good ? We will get u married to him if he have a job. Caste and family background is not a problem for us. But the thing is both of you doesn’t have job and how will we marry off the daughter of this house to a jobless and irresponsible guy ?

Riddhu : I will find a job only after getting married to Vansh. I won’t marry anyone except Vansh and that’s final. I will wait for getting married to him till the end of my life.

Chanchal(crying) : What did we do to u that you’re making us suffering this much? People are asking us why aren’t we getting you married even if you have passed age for marriage. What will say to them ?

Kabir : You’re a brilliant in studies and the only daughter of the house having various abilities. Still your stubborness is making your family sad. Why Riddhu? Why are u doing this ? Is our love less that you gave importance to another man than your family?

Riddhu : Mom, Kabir bhai, I have only one answer that I won’t change my decision. I won’t elope but I’ll only get married to him when my family wilfully marry off me to Vansh.

Uma : Won’t you listen to your chachi? How will you two manage your household expences if both of you have no job?

Riddhu : I’ll grab a job only if I get married to my love.

Rudra : I thought u to be my princess, papa’s princess but what did u do ? How will I facd the society? There are 3 girls younger than you in this house. What will be their future if people get to know their sister had a love marriage. I beg you…please be mercy on your father. Please…..(crying)

Kabir : Dad, why are you begging in front of her. I always thought her to be my daughter not a sister. But we have no importance in her life.

All tried to make her understand but she didn’t listen to anyone. Almost all day they tried to make her understand reality but she gave no hear to anyone.

Finally one day they decided something.

Riddhu : If all of yours classes are done then please leave me alone. I am done with this daily routine of getting lectures from all of you.

Ajay : We decided something. We will get you married to him but only on one condition.

Riddhu is happy to hear this.

Riddhu : I agree to all conditions but I just want to marry him.

Kabir : If we get you married to him then you can’t come here and live here in this house. You won’t have any rights on this property. We all know Vansh is very cunning but we won’t let such a guy handle our ancient family property. Both families won’t visit each other’s home.

Rudra : And one more thing. We will get you married to him in a temple that too a simple marriage with close relatives only.

Riddhu : I agree.

All of them informed this to Ishani, Siya, Sejal and some very close relatives. Many relatives are against this decision and they decided to boycott the marriage. Rudra, Riddhima’s dad is having a very bad health. He didn’t recover now too. His health is worsened because of Riddhima ‘s relationship with Vansh.

But Riddhima, Vansh and his relatives are the only ones happy with this marriage. Because they can’t get a DIL from such a renowned family.

But the most shocked ones are Riddhima’s sisters as they had no clue of Riddhima being in a relationship. They are shocked to the core hearing everything including marriage decision.

To be Continued….

May be this OS will be a boring one to all of you. But I and my family have gone through the same situation may be more than that.