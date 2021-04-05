ENTERTAINMENT

Loved ‘Godzilla vs Kong’? Watch these HBO Max movies next – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Loved 'Godzilla vs Kong'? Watch these HBO Max movies next – Film Daily

Who’s gonna win? That’s the question that’s been on the minds of streaming fans over the month leading up to the release of Godzilla vs. Kong last week. However, last week was last week, and the question of who will win the battle to watch in 2021 (the fictional battle, at least) has already been answered.

So you were dying to see Godzilla vs. Kong and you got the deed done: now what? Luckily, HBO Max movies don’t stop at Godzilla vs. Kong, and there are plenty of other action-blockbusters to choose from from the platform’s list of HBO Max movies.

We’ve picked out the best HBO Max movies to pivot to after you see who comes out on top in Godzilla vs. Kong.

Contents hide
1 The rest of them
2 Jaws
3 2001: A Space Odyssey
4 Independence Day

The rest of them

If you have Godzilla vs. Kong fever, you’re in luck! HBO Max has nearly every Godzilla movie in its catalog. From 1954’s Godzilla to 1956’s Godzilla, King of the Monsters! to 1964’s Mothra vs. Godzilla, the big green giant monster movie fans have come to know & love is widely available to see on HBO Max.

But what about King Kong, the ape of apes who’s been crushing the film game since 1933? Don’t worry, nearly every Kong movie is also available to stream on HBO Max. For now, you don’t have to say goodbye to your gargantuan companions and can watch Godzilla & King Kong get into trouble for hours on HBO Max to help dull the pain of post-GVK depression.

Jaws

After you watch all those Godzilla movies, you might develop a fondness for the animatronic days of yore, and only a movie like Jaws will scratch that itch. Jaws gives us one of cinema’s most celebrated giant beasts, and with Jaws comes one of the 1970s sturdiest summer blockbusters.

Before E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Jurassic Park, Speilberg gave audiences one of his best pictures in 1975, long before he became a household name, and in the 1990s, the Michael Jordan of directors. Jaws is an exciting monster movie that pulls out all the stops, but also has great chemistry in its stars’ performances and ethereal moments Godzilla vs. Kong trades for impersonal CGI. A classic for a reason.

2001: A Space Odyssey

Before Speilberg gave audiences Jaws in 1975, Stanley Kubrick laid the groundwork for otherworldly blockbusters for years to come with 2001: A Space Odyssey.

The blueprint for sci-fi & fantasy blockbusters came from 2001; the sweeping orchestras tying massive, stimulating sequences in 2001 have been replicated in nearly every epic of this kind following.

Of course, 2001 is a totally different kind of movie than Godzilla vs. Kong and requires a much stronger attention span than what’s needed for a 2021 blockbuster. Don’t let that dissuade you if you’re coming off GVK, though. 2001 has monkeys, and will definitely make you feel small.

Independence Day

Moving right along through the epic blockbusters in history leading up to GVK, Independence Day is one of the most influential HBO Max movies that lead to the checklist of features presented in Godzilla vs. Kong.

If you haven’t channel-surfed cable TV in the past decade, then you may have missed 1996’s Independence Day. However, if you binged through all of the HBO Max movies featuring Japan’s most famous green lizard, you’ll want to know Independence Day comes from 1998’s Godzilla director Roland Emmerich.

Disaster movies wouldn’t be what they are now without Independence Day, but the historical significance isn’t why we tell you to watch. Independence Day is fun, funny, and filled with one-liners that made it one of the 1990’s biggest blockbusters and most beloved cult hits.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
700
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
698
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
692
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
692
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
680
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
674
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
650
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
575
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
549
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
549
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top