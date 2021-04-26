LATEST

Lovely Massage Parlor Owl Original Web Series Star Cast Actress Real Name Vicky Biography Bio – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Avatar
By
Posted on
Avatar

Namaskar, all the entertainment lovers, encourage you, because Owl is coming up with another very attractive web series called Lovely Massage Parlor. The trailer of the show has recently been released on YouTube and has since caught the attention of viewers. As we all know Owl has become a major source of entertainment, providing a large number of adult web series, as the streaming site has attracted a large number of fans among the youth. Another important thing is the cheap subscription to the digital platform which is gaining high subscribers with the release of each web show.

Recently the streaming site has released Gaon Ki Garmi, Jane Anjane Mein web show. Now, the show is coming with a lovely massage parlor. Well, the show features Simran Khan and Anupama Prakash, a well-known actress in the entertainment industry who is known for her eye-catching performance in another well-known web show on the digital platform customs. The show achieved a lot of success on the streaming site. It also rapidly increased the acclaim of the actress and this is also the reason behind the popularity of the lovely massage parlor.

Lovely Massage Parlor

Well, as we all know that the fame of streaming site is increasing. The upcoming web show is going to release in Tamil, Telugu, Bhojpuri, English and Hindi. It also garnered 274,534 views with 8.4K likes. This time the story of the show revolves around a girl who is living the life of a dog. His father had run away due to a large debt, due to which his mother was hospitalized due to high blood pressure. All the situation forced the girl to work in a massage parlor, however, she does not like the work at all. But he has to do so due to money.

But later she learns that her income is very low and she cannot manage the house. She shares the problem with her coworkers and she tells them that she would suggest him to earn more money. She tells him to let the customer think that he is taking advantage of you and in return, it will provide you with extra money. Later, the entire staff of the entire staff started physical intimacy work in the hope of bringing in more money. However, later the owners face illegal things and the employees find their source of income at risk. So, catch the last engaging performance of Anupama Prakash and keep up with the social telecast for more updates on Lovely Massage Parlor.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
63
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
63
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
60
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
56
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
DA Image DA Image
54
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
53
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
53
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
52
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates Bharathi Kannamma TV Show Written Updates
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Bharathi Kannamma 19 April 2021 Episode Written Update (19/04/2021) – themiracletech.Tv

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top