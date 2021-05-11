Lovely Massage Parlour 3 Episode Ullu App Web Series Review Actress Name Wiki Biography Star Cast







hello, all entertainment lovers, we know that you are waiting for the upcoming part of your favourite show Lovely Massgae Parlour. Recently the show has wreaked havoc with its previous parts. The fabulous performance of all the lead stars including Anupama Prakash, Nidhi Mahawan, and Simran Khan are luring the audience. The lavish performance of all the leading stars is considered as the vital reason behind the enormous success of the show. Now, again the makers have decided to take the story of Rakhi further. As Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 has slated for its theatrical release on 11th May 2021.

The trailer of Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 hit Social Media on 8th May 2021. It raised the expectations with the show as both the previous parts of the show have emerged as successful. The 51 seconds long trailer is showing that Rakhi has started earning more with the help of secret shared by her colleague. Rakhi started providing physical intimacy service to her customers because of which she started raking more bucks. She also managed to handle her household with her income. But as we have seen in the previous part her brother in law saw her in the parlour.

Lovely Massage Parlour 3

Rakhi’s brother in law discloses her secret of working in the parlour in front of her family. By the end, we also watched that the Police raided on Lovely Massgae Parlour as they have doubt that something fishy is going on in here. But it seems that Police don’t find anything in the parlour. In the upcoming part, we would see if Rakhi will leave her job after the secret veil in front of her family or she will continue earning with her profession.

Besides, all the lead cast of the show are going to reprise their role in the upcoming part. This is considered as the major reason behind the excitement of the fans. The first instalment of the web series released on 27th April 2021. The show obtains positive words of mouth from all over. The alluring performance of Anupama just spellbound all the viewers. Later the show confirmed for the second season released on 4th May. It follows the footsteps of its previous season and retained the firm grim over engagement.

Now, Lovely Massage Parlour Season 3 is all on its way to hit your Ullu screen by 11th May. So, seize the entertainment with the terrific performance of the lead star Anupama Prakash and Simran Khan. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Lovely Massage Parlour Season 3.