Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

Lovely massage Parlour Part 2 is a Hindi language OTT platform Ullu web series that going to release on 4th May 2021. The makers of the show released the trailer on their social handle with the caption, “Waqt ne diye hai aise sitam, Aankhein hai mayoos beparda ho rahi hai sharm. “Lovely Massage Parlour Part II” and give a glimpse of the show. This is the 2nd part of the Lovely Massage Parlour show. Here is the full update about the Lovely massage Parlour Part 2 web series watch online, cast, release date, wiki.

Lovely massage Parlour Part 2 Web Series Ullu

Title: Lovely massage Parlour Part 2

Streaming Platform: Ullu app

Releasing Date: 4th May 2021

Episode: Part 2

Cast: Simran Khan

The story of the show starts on the same page where it ended in the last part. But in this part, the audience will see some shocking twists and turns. It will be interesting to see where the story will go.

Simran Khan will be seen in the pivot role along with some other cast. You can watch the full episode of this web series from 4th May 2021 on the official Ullu app. Download the Ullu platform from Google Play Store or Apple Store. Create an account and enjoy the latest web show of Ullu.

Ullu often comes with new bold web series that love people so much. If we talking about Ullu latest web series. Here are some of the latest web series of Ullu Laal Lihaaf, Palang Tod Saali Aadhi Gharwaali, Meri Padosan Charmsukh and lot more.

Also Read: Lovely Massage Parlour Ullu Web Series Full Episode Watch Online Cast, Plot, Wiki

Till then, keep update with Trendy Kendy for more latest web series news and gossips. Also, do not forget to mention your favourite part in the comment section.