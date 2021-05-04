Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Ullu Web Series (2021) Full Episode: Watch Online

WATCH LOVELY MASSAGE PARLOUR PART 2 ON ULLU

Watch Lovely Massage Parlour web series full episode to know how Rakhi’s family reacted when the truth reveals. Download all the latest episodes of Lovely Massage Parlour web series online on Ullu app. You can stream Ullu web series on the leading ott platform MX Player.

REVIEW

Lovely Massage Parlour receives good reviews from the audiences as it was engaging and also raises the heat with some Nidhi Mahawan’s bold scenes. It is expected that Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 shows Kimpi (Simran Khan) character stronger when compared to previous parts.

Watch Lovely Massage Parlour 2 Online

Watch all the latest episodes on official platform Ullu app. Streaming or downloading copyrighted content is illegal. Within a hour of its official release, the pirated version of Lovely Massage Parlour season 1 Part 2 were leaked on many torrent websites like Khatrimaza, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Tamilrockers, and more. The download link is even available in Telegram app. We request our readers to stream web series only on the official platform.

Lovely Massage Parlour Cast

Here is the complete cast list of ullu web series Lovely Massage Parlour Season 2,

Anupama Prakash as Rakhi

Nidhi Mahawan as Juhi

Simran Khan as Kimpi

Cindrella as Neelam (mother)

Jatin Bhatia as Gourav

Mohit Nain as Vinay

Vishal Chouhan as Rohit

Aakansha Saini as Lovely

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Details

Lovely Massage Parlour Web Series Full Episode Details,

Name: Lovely Massage Parlour (2021)

Season: 1

Part: 2

Type: Web Series

Online Video Platform: ULLU

Language: Hindi

Lead Cast: Anupama Prakash, Simran Khan, Nidhi Mahawan

Streaming Date: 04 May 2021