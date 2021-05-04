Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Ullu Web Series (2021) Full Episode: Watch Online

WATCH LOVELY MASSAGE PARLOUR PART 2 ON ULLU
Watch Lovely Massage Parlour web series full episode to know how Rakhi’s family reacted when the truth reveals. Download all the latest episodes of Lovely Massage Parlour web series online on Ullu app. You can stream Ullu web series on the leading ott platform MX Player.
REVIEW
Lovely Massage Parlour receives good reviews from the audiences as it was engaging and also raises the heat with some Nidhi Mahawan’s bold scenes. It is expected that Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 shows Kimpi (Simran Khan) character stronger when compared to previous parts.
Watch Lovely Massage Parlour 2 Online
Watch all the latest episodes on official platform Ullu app. Streaming or downloading copyrighted content is illegal. Within a hour of its official release, the pirated version of Lovely Massage Parlour season 1 Part 2 were leaked on many torrent websites like Khatrimaza, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Tamilrockers, and more. The download link is even available in Telegram app. We request our readers to stream web series only on the official platform.
Lovely Massage Parlour Cast
Here is the complete cast list of ullu web series Lovely Massage Parlour Season 2,
- Anupama Prakash as Rakhi
- Nidhi Mahawan as Juhi
- Simran Khan as Kimpi
- Cindrella as Neelam (mother)
- Jatin Bhatia as Gourav
- Mohit Nain as Vinay
- Vishal Chouhan as Rohit
- Aakansha Saini as Lovely
Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Details
Lovely Massage Parlour Web Series Full Episode Details,
Name: Lovely Massage Parlour (2021)
Season: 1
Part: 2
Type: Web Series
Online Video Platform: ULLU
Language: Hindi
Lead Cast: Anupama Prakash, Simran Khan, Nidhi Mahawan
Streaming Date: 04 May 2021