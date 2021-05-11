Lovely Massage Parlour (Part 3) ULLU Web Series Watch Online, Review, Cast, Real Name!

Hello, viewers, we are here with another romantic and erotic Web series, which all set to keep you entertained. The series is ready to kick starts soon to entertain its audience and it is all set to release its third part. You might be thinking what web series we are talking about? Yes, we are talking about the most tantalizing internet sensation “Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3”. The series will be going to release on the ott platform Ullu App.

Lovely Massage Parlour (Part 3) ULLU Web Series

Ullu App is the most famous and highly popular video streaming platform among youngsters and adults for its seductive and romantic content. The audience goes stunned with its’s erotic dramas and they highly appreciate all the series of this app. While the makers of the “Lovely Massage Parlour” received numerous positive reviews from the viewers, hence they give some space to their minds and fetched the third part of the most captivating internet series.

The makers are tried their best to grab the attention of the audience across the country to their adult drama with some interesting and new twist in part third. If we talk about the star cast of the web series then they are doing an amazing job and they have been highly cherished by the audience. As the roles playing by them are completely justifying the characters in the series. Viewers those were watched the first two parts of the web series are so excited and waiting curiously for the release of the Third part of the “Lovely Massage Parlour”.

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 Cast

Simran Khan (as Kimpi)

Anupama Prakash (as Rakhi)

Jatin Bhatia (as Gourav)

Nidhi Mahawan (as Juhi)

Cindrella (as Mother Neelam)

The storyline of the web series “Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3”:-

The story revolves around a girl who has been working in a massage parlour but suffering from a financial issue, hence she uses it to provide intimate pleasures t with her male customers and make extra money from them. Well, it will go to be interesting for the viewers to watch, how she gets involves in sexual services.

Release date and Streaming platform of “Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3”:-

The third part of the web series is scheduled to be released on 11th May 2021, on the video streaming platform “Ullu App”. The male audience will be going to enjoy the most pleasurable intimate scene in the internet drama.