Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress & Watch Online

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 Web Series: Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 is an Indian Hindi language web series from Ullu Entertainment. It is available to watch on the official website and Ullu App for streaming online. Ullu App is releasing back to back erotic content which Ullu App is famous for, the last released web series was Aate Ki Chakki Part 1.

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 Web Series Cast includes Anupama Prakash, Nidhi Mahawan, Simran Khan in the lead role. Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 web series release date is 11th May 2021.

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 Web Series Story

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 1 web series story is Being troubled with a financial crunch, Rakhi seeks help from her friend Juhi who works at a massage parlour. Little does Rakhi know, that Juhi is able to mint money only after providing deep physical satisfaction to her clients. Watch, what happens when Rakhi takes a nosedive in the masseuse profession in “Lovely Massage Parlour’.

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 web series story is Rakhi’s job is confirmed when her fidgety boss tests her masseuse skills. Staying firm she never gets intimate with her clients, and still gets a hefty tip by simply having an amicable conversation. Watch now, what the next chapter will unfold when she witnesses her colleagues in a simmering hot session with a couple in “Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2”!

Today the trailer of the web series released by Ullu App with “imtihaan zindagi ka le aaya aisa raasta, Apno se hua faasla, jab parayon se bana vaasta. “Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3”. Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 web series story is about how relatives know she is earning more money. Things changed when the police decide to raid the massage parlour. Will she be able to escape from the trap? To know what will happen? Watch Lovely Massage Parlour Part 3 web series on Ullu App from 11th May 2021. In this web series Anupama Prakash, Nidhi Mahawan, Simran Khan will be in the lead role.

