Lovey-dovey: All the romcom movies from 2021 you need to watch now – Film Daily

Spring is officially in the air. While the holidays are cuffing season, spring, for most people, is about finding new love. Or, well, it should be. But we can admit to being a bit jaded over that true love stuff. Dating during a pandemic? It’s majorly not fun. Right now, we’re getting our vicarious thrills through romcoms rather than trolling through Tinder and judging partners on correct mask etiquette.

Why? Well, romcom movies are a delightful comfort. Where would we be without films like You’ve Got Mail or 13 Going on 30? Sometimes, you want a movie where everything works out in the end and we all live happily ever after. Because you’re not finding happy endings in reality. So, if you’re looking for a good romcom movie that came in 2021. Then here’s what we’re recommending.

Locked Down

Locked Down is definitely a romcom for the times we’re living in. The film, which stars Anne Hathaway & Chiwetel Ejiofor, was written, financed, and filmed entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. It follows a couple (Hathaway, Ejiofor) on the verge of breaking up when they go into lockdown together. Together, they decide to steal diamonds worth about three million pounds from Harrods.

Combining a heist movie with a romcom is definitely interesting. While not well-received by critics, Locked Down has an insanely charming casting. It’s definitely fantasy fulfillment because don’t we all wish that we could do0 a heist in order to help ourselves & others? Of course we do.

Locked Down is available on HBO Max.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

The conclusion of the Netflix smash hit see Lara Jean (Lana Condor) & Peter (Noah Centineo) prepare to head off for college. Of course, when Lara doesn’t get into Stanford, the couple has to figure out the next direction for their relationship to take. The casting, as ever, is charming. The conclusion to the franchise is satisfying. And Centineo’s smile brings puppies back to life.

Okay. Not really. We all know it’s Condor’s smile that does so and makes rainbows. Either way, this romcom gives teens something for their generation. And there’s just something oh sweet about that it will stay with you after the credits finish. It’s a great ending to one of Netflix’s best film franchises.

To All the Boys streams on Netflix.

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Sometimes, the real romcom is the friends you make along the way. While there is love for both Barb (Annie Mumolo) & Star (Kristen Wiig) in the film, the real heart of the movie is the love these two share. Also, Jamie Dornan needs to do more comedy roles ASAP. Less of whatever was going on in 50 Shades of Grey, more of this energy, please.

What can we say? Yes, there is romance. But the comedy is where this film shines. Sometimes, you just want a romcom that’s more com than rom. You know? You know. With a winning casting, hilarious jokes, and an off-the-wall plot, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is definitely the sort of energy 2021 needs.

Cinderella

You’ll have to wait until July (maybe) to see this new take on the classic fairytale with a killer cast. Camila Cabello stars as the titular character with Billy Porter as her fairy godparent, Idina Menzel as the stepmother, Nicholas Galitzine as the Prince. This musical fairytale promises to be its own thing. Well as original as you can be with a fairytale adapted to heck and back.

Either way, we’re still excited to see the Fifth Harmony singer make her acting debut. Who knows? Maybe Cinderella will be the great musical romcom when it comes out on July 16th, 2021.